  1. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Hiding behind sofa now with Gabriel.on bemch...

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Red card and 8 goals conceded, don't worry.

  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I broke Mbueno. Sorry.

  3. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Do we know which games are confirmed for GW29?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Only after the EFL Cup games

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Everything except TOT, FUL, AVL, LIV

      1. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        And ARS, CHE

        1. Pipermaru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          And NEW, CRY

    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      You could make an educated guess that the North London teams are unlikely though, so it should be the Liverpool and Newcastle games from the day of the final. Not the most attractive fixtures for any of the four though

  4. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    3 points from my differentials Bruno and Wissa, the template is so boring

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bruno not template

      1. Slot it in
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Whooooosh

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Differentials because they are not likely to do well on a regular basis

  5. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Absolute disastrous week continues with Ahmad, Mbueumo, Valdimarsson flopping and Mateta, Robinson, Murillo on bench

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      They are all understandable though, over than Mateta on the bench? Against Man Utd who have lost 5 at home. Who was your 6th attacker?

      I was surprised at the talk on putting Wood or Mateta on the bench. They play all 38 games for me

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Munoz going under the radar or owners not convinced, nice differential 😉

    1. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yep he's basically a winger

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Everyone seems to bench him nice 134k rise

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Love a wingback

    3. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Am playing him pretty much every week. He is entertaining ever when doesnt haul.

  7. Dosh
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Munoz on the bench and started Mazraoui fml. The United fan in me is too optimistic.

  8. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Seeing Hall in the team over Munoz on the bench is a sickener. Should have targeted Man U.

  9. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Kept Mateta but benched Munoz

    Very bittersweet

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      What fwd’s you got?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Wood Isak mateta

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          It's the midfield that's let me down though. Gordon and Amad just have to go

        2. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          54 mins ago

          What are you moaning about

        3. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          45 mins ago

          Nice.

  10. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    105 pts and I put Hall over Milenkovic which cost me 5 more and thought Gordon could have had an assist.

    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Twice my points

  11. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Henderson + Pickford combo till 29 is where the fun’s at.

    1. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kepa

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Fair enough. Both have done well for me so far so i’ll stick to my F guns

  12. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Painful stuff this week playing Gordon and Amad, with Elanga on my bench 🙁

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Played Gordon with Murphy smiling at me on my bench

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        + Porro & Robinson on the bench

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I couldn't cope with that happening every week last season, so I have stuck with a 4.5 midfielder all season to avoid it. Been Yarmoliuk or now Bergvall.

      Only once when Havertz missed one match last year have they even come into the team

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Same for me, I want to avoid these headaches......if a 4.5 occasionally hauls it's acceptable

  13. Mighty Duck
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Gabri mate if you aren't gonna bang a hatty today, pls get a light strain in the warm-up as I have Muñoz on my bench.

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Not enough stress

      2. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Same here

    • Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Nice one Palace and especially Mateta & Munoz.

      Compensation for not owning any Forest players and still believing in midweek animals and weekend blankers Rogers and Watkins.

      Also sold Bruno again to get funding for the Slot AM slot. Could have gone worse this GW.

    • Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      The more games I follow this weekend, the less of a clue I have about what to do for the next GW 😀

      Just gotta wait all the cup games out, and then reassess

      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        It's a lottery so just do what you think is best.

    • Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Anyone else not own a single Arsenal or Man City player at the moment?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Here

        Sold Foden. Only arsenal player worth having is Gabriel imo

      2. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        +1

    • Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      If villa have a DGW and Watkins is fit will be very hard to sell one of Mateta/Wood/Isak

      Let's hope Tottenham can do the business against pool. Would rather keep them 3

    • Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      NEW ART:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/02/arsenal-v-man-city-team-news-raya-marmoush-start

