Two Premier League matches take place at 14:00 GMT before the Gameweek 24 showpiece of Arsenal v Manchester City brings Sunday’s schedule to a close.

Thomas Frank has made two changes from the team that beat Crystal Palace last week, with Hakon Valdimarsson and Kristoffer Ajer starting over Mark Flekken, who misses out altogether, and Mads Roerslev, who has joined Wolfsburg on loan.

New signing Michael Kayode is named among the substitutes.

Ange Postecoglou makes three alterations, meanwhile.

Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Mikey Moore start, with Radu Dragusin injured and Lucas Bergvall and Pape Sarr dropping to the bench.

Micky van de Ven, who played 45 minutes in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, is absent from the matchday squad.

“Just trying to manage his minutes. It’s a quick turnaround. We spoke with the medical team and Micky himself and we’ll give him another week training and hopefully he’ll be ready for the end of the week.” – Ange Postecoglou on Micky van de Ven

At Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim makes two changes to the side that beat Fulham last time out.

Leny Yoro comes in for Matthijs de Ligt at the back, while Kobbie Mainoo is preferred to Rasmus Hojlund further forward.

As for Crystal Palace, Daichi Kamada comes in for Eberechi Eze, who is on the bench despite Oliver Glasner suggesting he’d miss out.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Valdimarsson, Ajer, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Eyestone, Pinnock, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma, Kayode

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Gray, Davies, Spence, Bentancur, Bissouma, Moore, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Hardy, Cassanova, Sarr, Bergvall, Olusesi, Ajayi, Scarlett

Manchester United XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot, Mainoo, Garnacho, Amad

Subs: Bayindir, Harrison, Lindelof, de Ligt, Hojlund, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Eze, Schlupp, Clyne, Wharton, Esse, Devenny, Kporha

