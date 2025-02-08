52
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    People having Moyes and switching to Emery next week. What's your plan for GW26? I'm thinking Frank vs LEI. Thoughts?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I have Slot and we are possibly the same boat. (After seeing this MCI vs Mighty Leighton Orient, there is real possibility of a huge massacre though.)

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I'm on Slot at mo. Not sure of holding but tempted now to save the tx, but maybe Iraola?

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gw26 Man City, Ipswich or Leicester could be a good punt for table bonus points by then.

    3. Claudio555
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Planning to do the same: Emry to Frank

    4. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Depends on their gap to Chelsea, but yes looks like a good move or very tempted by Arteta.. It’s the sort of game where Arsenal get 4 or 5

    5. Our Man Charlie
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Might just attack the Bournemouth fixtures for next 2 Southampton away and Wolves

    6. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think Arteta's the only one without table bonus I'd take a chance on. If Emery has table bonus I'll keep him, otherwise move to Pep or McKenna.

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Vitalii Mykolenko misses out on today's squad as a precaution after feeling his calf.

    https://x.com/Everton/status/1888231263070474646?t=kq3PFt8ArNUz-Uo-vH3NgQ&s=19

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Thanks Tony - need him fit on Wednesday for his 1 maybe 2 points

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Any cup shocks today?

        Going to punt on Birmingham V Newcastle.and Coventry V Ipswich;

      2. putana
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        really doubt he is fit by wednesday

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Well you're a little ray of sunshine aren't you?

  3. FplmorelikeFml
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Anyone punting on Havertz for the next few GW? Thinking of dropping Wissa for him since I already have mbeumo

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Bournemouth pen

    • Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A) Amad or Bruno to Kluivert or Mbuemo (have Wissa)
      B) Save and spend transfers next few weeks on fixing bgw29 issues

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Semmy G

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Fulham G Muniz

    • iFash@FPL
        57 mins ago

        Robinson still scoring for Fulham, even when not on the pitch. 🙂

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Left back in the changing room!

      • Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Beto is so sloooow

      • Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Those who played TC24 are you thinking of doing AM25 or leaving it for later? I unfortunately can't go for Slot unless TAA is injured...but think leaving it to the end is silly if I want to play FH and BB 33/34. Any ideas?

        1. Bullet Eder
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          47 mins ago

          Why is keeping it silly?

          1. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Because there's not many doubles blank left to use all chips

        2. putana
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          I'm still deciding. If Trent is injured I'll probably go to kerkez and play AM on slot. If I cant get to slot Im not a fan of the fixtures to play AM on anyone else

          1. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            39 mins ago

            That's exactly my problem. But if we don't play AM on 25 then we need to play FH29 probably

            1. putana
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              or 34. fh in 29 might not be bad because those not on it cant get to city assets

              1. Saka White Rice
                • 10 Years
                30 mins ago

                AM lasts 3 weeks though so if you don't play AM in 25 and FH in 29, you can't play FH BB and AM after GW30

                1. putana
                  • 6 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  bb 33, fh 34, AM 36-38

                  1. Odikostar
                    • 10 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    This

                  2. Saka White Rice
                    • 10 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    No double in 36 37 38 I thought

                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      There's a DGW in 36

      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Jebbison G

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

      • Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Anything you'd change in this bus team?

        Pickford
        TAA Gabriel Robinson Munoz
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
        Isak Wood

        Stolar Kerkez Ndiaye Amad

        0.7m itb, AM active, 0FT

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Play Kerkez over Robinson

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            That could work. Cheers!

      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Tarkowski stinker of a 1st half.

      • MikeS
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Is it worth a hit to change am from Moyes to either

        A. Slott
        B. Emery

        And if a that would mean losing either taa or gakpo..

        1. Vote Joke
          • 14 Years
          15 mins ago

          Would have been last week but not now. Kinda missed the boat.

          1. MikeS
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Moyes outscored slott so far so not really

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              13 mins ago

              One game left. Guess it depends if you need to sell a Pool player or just couldn't afford it last GW.

              1. MikeS
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Would have needed to sell Gakpo or taa and for a hit last week too

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Assuming TAA fit, stick with 3 Liverpool players and go with Emery

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Agree

            1. MikeS
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks both think it's the best choice Gakpo could cover the slott points essy

        3. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          No

      • Vote Joke
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        Is a -4 to get Watkins and Digne in worth it?

        1. MikeS
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Depends who goes out

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          - who are you selling
          - will need to sell/bench if not on FH29

        3. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          No

        4. Vote Joke
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gab and Ndiaye

