  1. Kiss of death
    Woohoo number 1, very different to OR

  2. STHH
    There's never a perfect time to Wildcard and it's team specific, but it would be a tough sell to me to go down that route this week. TC or AM are the ideal chips for this week, while going early on the Wildcard risks players getting injured before they become critical for your teams. I'll be trying to save transfers up to the last possible moment to help navigate issues later.

    1. mookie
      Lots played AM last week, so can't WC even if they wanted to.

  3. mookie
    Diego Costa is a free agent. So is Deulofeu.
    https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler/vertragslosespieler/statistik/1/plus//galerie/0?ausrichtung=Sturm&spielerposition_id=alle&land_id=alle&altersklasse=&wettbewerb_id=alle&seit=alle&yt0=Show

    1. Holmes
      Carlos Vela is surprising, he was doing pretty well in MLS

      1. Holmes
        Gyasi Zardes was also an upcoming star for them

    2. AC/DC AFC
      Cheers

      I was going to look.

      On my Twitter feed it's fans looking for League 2 free agents so I wasn't genned up!

    3. AC/DC AFC
      Costa ain't a bad call

      Can he still do it at 37?

      https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler/vertragslosespieler/statistik/1/plus/1/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Sturm&spielerposition_id=14&land_id=alle&altersklasse=&wettbewerb_id=alle&seit=2025&yt0=Show

        Age is not an issue but need to be taller

        1. AC/DC AFC
          Tbf he's 36...

          But not likely to have a growth spurt now!

            How does one become a football scout? Sounds like an interesting job finding players by filtering out on transfermarket 😀

        2. AC/DC AFC
          He's over 6 ft

          1m86cm

          Slow day at work!!

            Oh, always considered him as average height. Still shorter than Havertz I guess.

  4. NotsoSpursy
    Yes or no?

    All for free. Have 3 Pool

    Foden + Amad -> Rogers + Kluivert

    Emery AM

      I think I would avoid Amad to Rogers

      Due to the incoming blank ?

