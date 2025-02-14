FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 24

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 24, a very high-scoring Double Gameweek when a record 2.68m chips were played, including 1.13m Triple Captains (Mo Salah 96%, others 4%) and 1.17m Assistant Managers (Arne Slot 49%, David Moyes 35%, others 16%).

Meanwhile, Chris Wood scored 17 points after being sold by 526k teams, the second biggest return ever by the most sold player of a Gameweek, and Mo Salah became the fourth player to exceed 2,000 career points in FPL (the other three being Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard).

We report on the latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, as well as the latest update to the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

After being level on points with Matthew Robinson for the previous two weeks, Gideon Moss has now taken the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and has risen to sixth overall. He has had two top 4k finishes and is up to fifth in our newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C leads for a second successive week and fifth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 52nd overall. He is second in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and also leads our Top 10k Any Season and Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-leagues..

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again this afternoon (Thursday 13th February) and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 24, but (unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame) it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,714 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top ten (with their FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets) is as follows:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 13k).

(Overall Rank 13k). 2nd (77th) Abinav C (OR 52).

(OR 52). 3rd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 28k).

(OR 28k). 4th (33rd) @ elevenify.com (OR 8,014).

(OR 8,014). 5th (622nd) Gideon Moss (OR 6).

(OR 6). 6th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 127k).

(OR 127k). 7th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 68k).

(OR 68k). 8th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 13k).

(OR 13k). 9th (30th) Jovan Popović (OR 26k).

(OR 26k). 10th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 141k).

Since the Gameweek 23 Update, Gideon Moss, Paul Marshman and Jovan Popović have each moved up one place, overtaking Fábio Borges, Łukasz Woźniak and Rob Mayes respectively.

LAST MAN STANDING

TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was closed to new entries at the Gameweek 24 deadline.The LMS leaderboard normally shows the live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated, but it went down last night, so the safety score for Gameweek 24 and the number of teams to be removed both had to be worked out manually.

This has now been done – the safety score for Gameweek 24 after hits was 110, 31 teams are to be eliminated and 283 will go forward to Gameweek 25.

Saubarna Deep was the highest scorer after hits, with double-digit hauls from triple captain Mo Salah, Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford. They came 4,802nd in 2015/16 and are 686th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a fifth successive week and tenth time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He is 88th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Andy Whiteley in League 6, Jamie Record in League 8, and three managers in League 9 (Karim Kapo, Adam Harriott and Mo Elmelegy) are the joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 63 points each out of a possible 72.

MODS & CONS

George Gavin has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 6-11, and has risen to 9,419th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney leads for a second successive week and ninth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a sixth successive week and 11th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code wsmh56).

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) leads for an eighth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code etcj6p). He is now 1,388th overall and 31st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 16th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5ui7) and is now 548th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a 17th successive week and 18th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk). He is now 4,923rd overall and 545th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 13th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i). He is 62nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a fifth successive week and sixth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C leads for a 13th successive week and 16th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code whhxb3). He has had five top 10k finishes and is 46th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong leads for a 14th week in my Opening Day League and is now 236th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Rauqeeb Imtiaz is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6) and has shot up to 787th overall. He came 5,679th last season.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter (Werkself) leads for an eighth successive week and 11th time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. He is 4,632nd overall and 413th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) chose Arne Slot as its Assistant Manager but slipped to 128th in the league and out of the overall top million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs). He has risen to 311th overall but has shamefully never finished in the top 100k. Amr Thabet is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Henri W leads for a fourth week in my January to May League (code rwy735). He has risen from 44k to 2,189th in the five Gameweeks since the beginning of January and is 245th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

