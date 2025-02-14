We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 25 ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

As ever, certain restrictions limit our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Alisson Becker (£5.5m) is our chosen ‘keeper for Double Gameweek 25.

The Liverpool number one has produced two clean sheets, three bonus points and three save points in his last four appearances, suggesting he’ll be key to Liverpool’s prospects against Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) and Aston Villa (a).

Arne Slot’s men are particularly stingy at Anfield, conceding just nine goals in 11 home games, so a shut-out could well be on the cards on Sunday afternoon.

Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) had been in contention as our ‘third’ Liverpool asset but he’s now an injury concern for Sunday, so we’ve erred on the side of caution.

DEFENDERS