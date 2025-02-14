236
  1. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    People recon TAA starts both?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

      2. CONNERS
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah, I think so.

      He'll need to build up fitness so I'd imagine he gets 60-70 in each game with Bradley getting sub appearance in both.

      3. Tonyawesome69
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      My current prediction is 2*60-70 mins

      1. Ze_Austin
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Have you considered Beto as your cheap striker? Plays West Ham in the blank too, and can be benched in most games

        1. Fitzy.
        1. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Seems a relevant reply

          2. Tonyawesome69
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don't mind that suggestion, 4.9m and probably on pens. Is there enough creativity for Beto without Ndiaye?

          2. gomez123
  2. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    A) Sarr or B) Gordon to one of the Bournemouth mids? Y/N

    1. Gizzachance
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      3. Full ham tragic
  3. Full ham tragic
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any changes to team or bench order , possibly thinking hendo over Pickford maybe ??
    TIA

    Am slot

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson Munoz
    Salah Palmer kluvert rogers
    Isaac wood

    Hendo Raul hall fodder

    4. dansmith1985
  4. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench one
    A)Isak
    B)Wood
    C)Mbeumo

    1. Udogie-style
    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hi Dan! In 1985 I once got 22 out of 20 for a chemistry assignment! True story!

      1. Fitzy.
      1. Fitzy.
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        How'd you go in your maths one?

        5. Udogie-style
  5. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Hi all. If Watkins is confirmed available in presser, given that Gakpo is now a doubt, what should I do here:
    A) Gakpo to Watkins and Hall to Hujisen (-8) - can't do just one
    B) Play Mbeumo and bench Gakpo
    C) Gakpo to Wissa (-4)( benched) and play AM on Slot
    D) Risk Gakpo and keep Mbeumo benched (play AM on Emery)
    E) Risk Gakpo and keep Mbeumo benched (do not play AM)

    Cheers.

    1. Ze_Austin
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      E for me

      I'd rather bench someone else than a pen taker facing West Ham, tbh. Maybe Wood instead

      1. Udogie-style
      1. Udogie-style
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks. I don't think I can bring myself to bench Wood after the hattie though. It doesn't feel good whoever I bench - my main reason for Mbeumo is that my ML rival doesn't have him, but does have Wood, and I'm defending a lead.

        6. FDMS All Starz
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    For GW 29 what’s the ideal front 7 for just that GW?

    1. Ze_Austin
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden Mbeumo Kluivert Bruno
      Haaland Wood Cunha

      Pen takers and Foden. Maybe a second Bournemouth mid over Mbeumo

      1. Jimmy B
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is City's fixture that good though? Obviously free hitters have to use the budget so Haaland and Foden will be in but Brighton can be a tricky opponent. They can be awful too I grant you but then so can City. If there weren't blanks then would anyone really be thinking I desperately want Haaland for 29?

        7. JBG
  7. JBG
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Kerkez or Hujisen?

    1. Udogie-style
    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Huj

      2. Ze_Austin
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Got the funds to spare?

      Kerkez looks threatening all game as he dovetails with the winger, while Huijsen is a bonus monster with set-piece threat

      Their prices make Huijsen better value, I think

      8. Drogo
  8. Drogo
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thinking of playing Assistant Manager Chip this week on Aston Villa. It will be 4 GWs. Good idea?

    1. Gizzachance
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Get extra game, save for another double? Depends what chips you have left to play

      1. Drogo
      1. Drogo
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Got all chips except TC

        1. Ze_Austin
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 6 Years
          just now

          TC24 BB33 FH34 AM35 for me

          2. Camzy
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      I don't like Emery that much for this week tbh. I think it's better to save for 36.

      3. CONNERS
    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm going for it.

      We don't really know how the doubles will fall later, and opportunities for AM in gw37 look very poor.

      1. Ze_Austin
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Pep AM35

        9. Gizzachance
  9. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Play one?

    A elanga(benched last week!)
    B pedro(played last week!)
    C Robinson

    Cheers

    10. wildnothing
  10. wildnothing
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    With all chips on hand except TC when would you plan to use assistant manager? Should I use it now or wait yntil maybe the last three gameweeks?

    1. Camzy
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd wait.

      11. Camzy
  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Two weeks later and I still haven't made my transfer. And I'm not really much closer to deciding. The plan all along was Wood > Watkins but the lingering fitness question and the Wood hat-trick has made it difficult.

    Which is better?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel VdB
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Dango
    Isak Wood Wissa
    (Slot Fabianski Amad Hall Greaves)
    2.1m ITB

    A) Wood > Watkins
    B) Amad > Rogers (Wissa benched)

    1. Udogie-style
    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am considering A, but waiting on any further news.

      3. Nickyboy
    3. Nickyboy
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      As a Wood + Rogers owner, think I prefer B

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A. Gotta play Wissa and Watkins upside enormous. Live a little.

      12. FFS ManU
  12. FFS ManU
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    In the overall FPL league just 2 out of the current top 10 teams have a top 100k or above final rank in any previous seasons. I guess that means that there's a chance that any of us who haven't already done so might hit the heights in the future.

    1. No Luck
    1. No Luck
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Won't be there at the end of the season.

      1. FFS ManU
      1. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        It will be interesting to see how many of the final top 10 have also done well in previous seasons.

        1. No Luck
        1. No Luck
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Agreed

          13. Il Capitano
  13. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    1FT 0.4m ITB

    AM Emery
    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Huijsen
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Kluivert
    Isak Gakpo

    Fab - Wood Robinson Greaves

    Probably going to keep flipping back on forth on Mbeumo v Wood for the final starting spot, otherwise GTG?

    14. PulseB7
  14. PulseB7
      12 mins ago

      Play Robinson or Milenkovic?

      Bruno Fernandes or Rogers?

      • Tonyawesome69
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Seen a few posts going for Kerkez over Huijsen but apart from being attacking LB on the eye test, is that enough to justify Kerkez?

      For me, prefer Huijsen 4.4m over Kerkez 5.0m.

      - 0.6m cheaper
      - higher xGI/90 data at 0.1xG + 0.06xA /90 than Kerkez 0.02xG + 0.08xA/90
      - higher baseline bonus at 13.79 v 9.68
      - more bonus points with less starts 11 in 13 starts v 8 in 24 starts
      - lower ownership

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Aree entirely. Not even correcting mine spelling error!

        2. No Luck
      2. No Luck
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This is where eye test is important. Huijsen xG and BPs are from scoring set piece goals which may or may not continue at the current rate. Kerkez is obviously more attacking and getting into good positions regularly but might not register the touches in the box or xG or xA to bump him up until they do and he goes on a run and his numbers suddenly look amazing.

        • Norco
    • Norco
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who would you bench?

      1. Mbeumo
      2. Mateta
      3. Wood

      • ididnt
    • ididnt
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just brought in Kluivert only to hear rumours of baby incoming. I’ll be furious if it can’t wait until after the match.

      • Stimps
    • Stimps
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Worth a -4?

      Gakpo, Hall -> Wissa, TAA (-4)

      Slot AM

      

