Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Fulham and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|24
|47
|+13
|WDWLW
|9th
|Fulham
|24
|36
|+4
|DLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):