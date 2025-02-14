Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Leicester City and Arsenal.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 15 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|24
|50
|+27
|DWDWW
|18th
|Leicester
|24
|17
|-28
|LLLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):