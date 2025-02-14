Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Leicester City and Arsenal.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 15 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 24 50 +27 DWDWW 18th Leicester 24 17 -28 LLLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):