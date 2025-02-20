93
  1. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Haaland injury doubt ?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      From yesterday:
      “Apparently with the images we have done he is fine but it was discomfort walking and when, for example, with the stair. We spoke yesterday this morning, he said, ‘I’m not ready, I don’t feel good, I’m not ready’.”

      Should be another presser tomorrow I think

      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Well, he was still on the bench for some reason.

        Maybe he feared the competition with Mbappe.

  2. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    a. gakpo + rogers to mbeumo + marmoush/cunha -4
    b. save and play gakpo with rogers bench

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Who gets benched in A?

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        one of marmoush/cunha, wood or isak

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      B and play Rogers if no positive update on Gakpo before the weekend IMO.

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        thx

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Does this look alright?

    Raya
    Hall Robinson Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Dango
    Isak Watkins

    Matthews Pedro VVD THB

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      yep saving a tranny?

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        oh I see diaz out

    2. Jstap94
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yeah seems very solid, possibly VVD for one of your starting defenders? But that's a preference call

  4. Jstap94
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    3 ft. Thinking Emery, Rogers, Gakpo to McKenna/Glasner, Mitoma, Wissa. Thoughts? Who to move Rogers to is a bit of a dillema

    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I've not thought miles ahead yet but I feel like the Wildcard comes after the blank GW, and the most important thing is getting a decent XI for GW29. It's tempting to do all three transfers this week, but it depends how many are going to be fielded this week and whether it's the best time to move on. Gakpo probably doesn't play this week, but could face Southampton in GW28 and by then will be a differential. Make your starting XI without him, see if you're happy benching him, and consider whether it's truly the best move.

      My main issue this week is Amad, who I really have to sell as his season is over.

    2. Manchego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes to all; the Rogers move is a dilemma, any one of the in-form mids could score big. If you've already got Bournemouth cover, I'd go Mitoma, but if not, one of them would probably be preferable. Spurs have been going through it of late but I can't see Ipswich getting a result, whereas Palace have had a handful of recent away wins. If I had Gakpo, I'd need to be sure I was happy to go without him for their upcoming games against weaker teams.

  5. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    5 FT & 0.0m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - Kerkez
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Gakpo - Wood

    Fab - Konsa - Keane - Winks

    Gakpo and Konsa seem the weak links - holding them for the DGW backfired. Could do Gakpo > Cunha and use funds to have a go at AssMan chip. Have all chips except TC remaining.

    Any other moves you'd consider?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Tough with 0 ITB so probably the Gakpo move

      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Would be a good setup move for BGW29 to avoid using FH

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Gakpo, Trent & Konsa out & start upgrading your bench if you're not going to FH29

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Not sure Slot to Glasner makes sense when I'm pretty set on starting Robinson over Munoz.

    TAA Gabriel Robinson (Munoz Greaves)

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      agree. would you start huijsen or munoz ?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Tough one, maybe edge towards the form and home fixture.

        - Bournemouth with higher CS odds at 32% compared to Palace.
        - Munoz with higher xGI/90 goal threat than Huijsen

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          thx Tony

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Palace 20% CS odds*

  7. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Would you roll ?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Gordon Semenyo Mbeumo
    Isak Wissa

    Fab Huijsen Greaves Ndiaye

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Rolling is fine. What's the plan for BGW29 with 3 Newcastle?

      1. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Sell

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Sell one this week?

          1. DagheMunegu
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I have only 1ft and I think i'll sell Slot

  8. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is Rogers to dango - 4 crazy?

    Feel i should take a risk on slot to glasner

    Dango is another player for bgw29 potentially saving me a hit down the line. Thanks

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I don't think you need take to take the hit here UNLESS you don't have the spare transfers later and you plan it making the move with BGW29 in mind

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        This is pretty much the scenario

    2. Tripleh123
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      I am in a similar spot as you. Who else do you have ? If possible you could also play Rogers and do Dango next week.

    3. Manchego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      These are the two moves I've done. If you're taking hits all the time it's detrimental, but IMO it's fine if it's only every now and again.

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        I have 9 for bgw29. But that includes double everton defence, greaves and injured ndiaye.....so not great

        Will be a last min decision i think

        1. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nothing wrong with double Everton defence in GW29.

  9. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bench a) diaz b) gakpo ? Thanks

    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I think Gakpo will probably not make it, so it may be a moot point. If he does make it I will be playing him. If I had Diaz and Gakpo, I'd play both. I can see City being very leaky this weekend and won't defend for a 3-0 loss. They'll keep attacking.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        OK cheers would you play diaz rather than -4 to mbeumo or ars mid?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bench Gakpo - Diaz rested with limited mins last night and Gakpo still a doubt for the weekend

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Cheers do you think diaz gets a return?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I think he'll start and City defence isn't particularly great

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            OK.thanks sounds like not worth -4 to replace

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Gakpo - a start sounds very unlikely from Slot's presser

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Agree cheers mate

  10. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Any GK you would have over Pickford?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      No obvious pick imo

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Probably like with the defs, lottery at most

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Raya or Kepa (blocks an Bournemouth outfield spot)

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'm probably just riding out the whole season with Sels. Some ugly fixtures for Everton from GW30, I'd WC him out then if that's your chip plan

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Pickford loves the ugly fixtures

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I did actually regret WCing him out when the Liverpool game was originally postponed tbf, but I'm also not quite convinced that he's as good an FPL option under Moyes, e.g. saves per game have dropped off from 3.2 to 2.3

  11. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Which 2 should be starting?

    A. Rogers
    B. Cunha

    1. Kerkez
    2. Robinson

  12. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Bench 1
    A- VVD (MCI - Away)
    B- Kerkez (WOL- Home)
    C- Ait Nouri (BOU - Away)
    D- Hall (NFP- Home)

  13. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Hello guys. Which one would you prefer to have gw's 26-29:

    A) Cunha
    B) Marmoush
    C) Jimenez
    D) Wood

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Cunha

    2. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      D

  14. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Sorry for rp.

    Start Sels or Pickford?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Easy Pickford imo. United are rubbish. I think they're like 2nd or 3rd worst team in the league.

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        This

    2. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Pickford

  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Crazy to bench Trent

    Gakpo or Ndiaye out for Wood, Cunha, Welbz

    Used FT on Dango.

    Keep Emery AM

    Raya,
    Munoz, Huijsen, Myko, Robinson
    Kluivert, Mbeumo, Palmer, Salah, Dango
    Isak,

    Fabs, Trent, #Gakpo, #Ndiaye,

    4.1

    1. Radulfo28773
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      I have the same defence except Timber instead of Muñoz and I am doing it

    2. CHICKENDINNER3000
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would play trent over all 4 of those defenders

  16. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Gakpo having Southampton at home in gw28 has made this decision a little difficult.
    Would you replace Gakpo or upgrade 5th midfield?

    A. Gakpo to Cunha/Wood
    B. Keep Gakpo and get Dango (own Kluivert)
    C. Keep Gakpo and get Nwaneri

    Using FT's to navigate gw29

  17. Count Olaf
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Note to self: this is not the time of season to make luxury transfers.
      I had a good week, but Robinson to Huijsen was such an unnecessary move, they ended up with the same amount of points and I could really use the extra flexibility in view of the upcoming blank.

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Patience is key (not that I have any)

    • Feed tha Sheep
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      In what order would you prioritise getting these players in?

      A. Cunha
      B. Nwaneri
      C. Dango (Have Kluivert)

    • grooveymatt65
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Hi guys this is my team, just wondered what people thought?

      Pickford
      Gabriel TAA VVD
      Salah(c) Palmer Kluivert Rogers Amad (inj)
      Isak Wood Ndiaye (inj)
      Fabianski Rogers Robinson Bednarek

      AM Emery

      1.ft £1.0 itb

      1. Amad and Ndiaye to Nwarei and Marmoush for -4

      2. Amad and Ndiaye to Dango and Mateta for -4

      3. Amad and Ndiaye to Nwarei and Cunha for -4

      4. Ndiaye to Marmoush for free and bench Amad for Rogers

      5. Other

      1. Manchego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        3

    • Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Does CPL get table bonus this gameweek. I can't remember if it's 5 spots between or they can be the 5th spot.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yes they do

        1. Pumpkinhead
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Thanks

    • theshazly
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Slot
      Raya ( Fab )
      Robinson VVD Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
      Mbuemo Salah Palmer Kluivert ( Rogers )
      Wood Isak Delap

      2 FT / 1M ITB

      Thinking of :

      A ) Slot > Glasner ( As im chasing in ML )
      B ) Rogers > Nwaneri
      C ) Rogers, Slot > Nwaneri, Glasner
      D ) Something else ?
      E ) Roll

      And If not selling Rogers, Play :

      1 - Rogers
      2 - Delap

    • Atters
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Missed the deadline last week so still have Moyes as AM. Would you keep before Man Utd game or switch?

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Keep

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Easy win for Everton. I'd keep.

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          It just isn’t though. Man United are favourites to win.

      3. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        It’s a hard fixture still and it’s not worth a bonus.

        Easy decision to switch.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          United fan spotted.

          1. Zladan
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            I’m not a Man U fan lol

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Your team link says you are.

              1. Zladan
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Yeah I’m not ID1 this year

              2. Pumpkinhead
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                k

    • jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Any thoughts on what to do here. 1FT 0.3ITB. Got AM currently on Emery.

      Pickford
      TAA Robinson Mykolenko
      Palmer Salah Gordon Mbuemo
      Mateta Gakpo Isak

      Fab Enzo Mazaroui VDB

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Slot -> Arteta/Glasner worth a -4?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        No

      2. theshazly
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        No

    • theshazly
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Slot
      Raya ( Fab )
      Robinson VVD Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
      Mbuemo Salah Palmer Kluivert ( Rogers )
      Wood Isak Delap

      2 FT / 1M ITB

      Thinking of :

      A ) Slot > Glasner ( As im chasing in ML )
      B ) Rogers > Nwaneri
      C ) Rogers, Slot > Nwaneri, Glasner
      D ) Rogers, Slot > Mitoma, Glasner
      E ) Something else ?
      F ) Roll

      And If not selling Rogers, Play :

      1 - Rogers
      2 - Delap

    • Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Any Foden owners around..
      Keep or sell for BOU mid?

      Pickford
      TAA, Aina, Robinson
      Salah, Palmer, Foden, Mbeumo
      Isak, Wood, Welbeck
      (Fabs, Rogers, Colwill, 4.0)

    • Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/20/fpl-gameweek-26-team-news-thursdays-live-updates-gakpo-latest

    • AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Start TAA (mci) or Hall (NFO)?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Trent

