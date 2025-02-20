128
128 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one of:

    A) Palmer
    B) Mbuemo
    C) Kluivert
    D) Dango
    E) Mateta
    F) Isak
    G) Wissa

    1. DagheMunegu
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      C

    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      G

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shall we brush your teeth too?

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Didn't know that was an option 😮
        I'd appreciate it thanks

    4. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      just now

      G

  2. BazingtoN
      41 mins ago

      Nwaneri or Mbuemo (C) for this week i'm not doing salah for a differential scared of doing Mbuemo first game of the week because if he blanks my week is ruined thoughts ??

      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          35 mins ago

          Your week is ruined thoughts? Mine is seven days 😎

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Chilled on sundays

        • Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          Who else do you have in your team?

      2. ididnt
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        Elanga to:

        A. Minteh
        B. Nwaneri
        C. Dango
        D. Hold

        1. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          C

        2. CherryBoys
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Easy C

        3. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          C

      3. Big W
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        What to do with Emery are people keeping him and saving the FT??

        1. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I would keep

      4. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Bottomed

        Slot AM
        Pickford
        TAA Gabriel Hall
        Salah Palmer Gordon Semenyo Mbeumo
        Isak Wissa

        Fab Huijsen Greaves Ndiaye

        1ft

        A Roll
        B Slot to Arteta
        C Gordon to Kluivert/Ouatara

        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          B

        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          just now

          What are you doing re chips? With 1FT, I think I'd roll, but B looks OK as well.

          If you are FH29, Gordon will need to go, but maybe not this week

      5. jack88
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Choose

        1.Arteta+dango
        2. Glasner + kluivert
        3. Keep slot + dango

        1. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          1

      6. melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Is it really worth a -4 to change slot ?
        I’ve done amad to outarra already

        1. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          I've got the dilemma of which option to do (Replace Slot or Amad to Dango) and atm I'm pretty set now on replacing Amad even though it'll give me a bad benching headache. Don't think its worth a hit to switch Slot

        2. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          No, because you would need to have a big haul from your other choice of AM in order to justify the hit. Also, there is a chance that Liverpool beat City.

          1. melvinmbabazi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers

      7. davewg59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Are 2 Bournemouth mids too much?

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          just now

          It'll be the template in a couple of weeks time

      8. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Who is the best replacement for Morgan Rogers?

        A) Nwaneri
        B) Minteh
        C) Other (please specify)

        I have 5.6m to spend and already have Kluivert (don't want double Bournemouth midfield)

      9. AnfieldLad
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Rogers ->
        A) Dango
        B) Kluivert

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

        2. Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          A

        3. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          B

      10. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Amad to Dango or Nwaneri?

        Already own Kluivert

        Other attackers are: Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Wissa, Isak, Mateta

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          D.
          Having Kluivert won't affect how Dango scores.

          1. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            That is true but it does give me a big benching headache!

      11. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just out of interest, for someone playing through GW29, saving FH and maybe not WC until 35 depending on how the doubles fall, how would you rank the forward options available, or alternatively which 3 would you go for?
        1. Wood
        2. Wissa
        3. Gakpo
        4. Cunha
        5. Marmoush
        6. Watkins
        7. Isak
        8. Mateta
        9. Anyone else.

        Currently I have 1,4 & 7. Wood has been brilliant for me since I got him on WC6, but I'm tempted to let him go for a City asset. Mad?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes Ndidi

