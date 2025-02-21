263
  theshazly
    1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Glasner
    Raya ( Fab )
    Robinson VVD Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
    Mbuemo Salah Palmer Kluivert ( Rogers )
    Wood Isak Delap

    1 FT / 1.7M ITB

    Thinking of :

    A ) Rogers > Nwaneri and bench Delap
    B ) Rogers > Mitoma and bench Delap
    C ) Roll and play Delap with bench Rogers
    D ) Roll and play Rogers with bench Delap

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      just now

      I'd be tempted with A or B to be honest. Not sure who has the better long term fixtures.

  torer855
    1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Would you sell Rogers för Ouattara this week or roll the transfer and get Kluivert next week instead?

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      just now

      Second one.

      Open Controls
  Jam0sh
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hello guys. Would you play Rogers (CHE) or do Gakpo -> Cunha and bench Rogers?

    FPL Sanky
      1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I am playing Cunha and benching Rogers

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      just now

      For free I would do Cunha. If it's for a hit then play Rogers.

  Kodap
    7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best AM to swap Slot out for? Have no other pressing moves and wondering if there's a better option..

    My heart goes Salalalalah
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm going Arteta and no other hit

    Merlin the Wraith
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Safe: Arteta. Gamble: Glasner/Frank

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      Safe and sound is good - Arteta.

  Norco
    10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which one would you bench?

    1. TAA
    2. Hall
    3. Robinson

    Cojones of Destiny
      6 Years
      14 mins ago

      2

      Norco
        10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    My heart goes Salalalalah
      8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hall

      Norco
        10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      9 mins ago

      2

      Norco
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

  dansmith1985
    2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Worth a -4 to do Fab to Kepa or just play Henderson?

    Merlin the Wraith
      8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hit for a keeper? Er.. No

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Henderson.

  sthelenslad92
    9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which would you start out of these two:
    A) Rogers
    B) Gordon

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  Nightcrawler
    5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best last 16 ucl tie I can remember

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      just now

      Some great ties there.

  DagheMunegu
    4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Slot AM
    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Gordon Semenyo Mbeumo
    Isak Wissa

    Fab Huijsen Greaves Ndiaye

    1ft

    A Roll
    B Slot to Arteta
    C Gordon to Kluivert/Ouatara

    Bench one

    1 TAA
    2 Hall
    3 Huijsen

    sthelenslad92
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench Hall

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      just now

      B2

  The Iceman
    2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Morning all. Bench one please:

    A) Kerkez
    B) Robinson
    C) TAA

    sthelenslad92
      9 Years
      just now

      C

  dansmith1985
    2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hall to Kerkez for a hit?

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not worth it.

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

  Pino
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    15 mins ago

    I just watched the CL draw.

    Liverpool will have to play PSG, Villa, Real/Arsenal to progress to final. Thats a terrible draw.

    Barcelona will face Benfica, Dortmund/Lille, Bayern/Leverkusen/Inter to get to final. Much easier draw.

    x.jim.x
      10 Years
      9 mins ago

      It's going to be a Clasico final, let's be honest

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes all English clubs in the same half of the draw as Real Madrid.

    Cruyff's Eleven
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      It's rigged, innit

  My heart goes Salalalalah
    8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Looking for a statistically good captain option other than Salah this week. But I don't follow football that intensely so no idea where to look...

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mbeumo and Isak also good options.

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        And here I was considering Kluivert...

    x.jim.x
      10 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/s/XQva7aQQTe

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers Jim!

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Haaland and Salah in the same game. Interesting...

  Defaid Daniel
    12 Years
    9 mins ago

    A)- winks > nwaneri
    B)- Gordon> kluivert
    C-Gordon> dango
    Midfield as of now - Gordon/palmer/ salah/ mbuemo/ winks
    Forwards - wood/isak/wissa

    The Iceman
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A as it's a massive upgrade. Gordon could still score well this week.

