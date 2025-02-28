56
  FPL Blow-In
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Mateta in for Isak may be my play. Not using FH in 29 but can still get XI without hits

  wulfrunian
    8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Bench two please.

    A)Kluivert
    B)Bowen
    C)Colwill
    D)Gabriel
    E)Watkins

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Would prob say Colwill and Gabriel, but only just.

  Botman and Robben
    8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    2FT 2.0ITB.

    Isak -> Cunha and roll other FT?

    Sels
    VVD Mykolenko Robinson
    Salah Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Matthews Aina Winks Faes

  urosz
    11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Play 1: Rogers, Gordon, Hall

  it lies in the proles
    8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I mean, hate them, but.. “don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel” is cool, whatever the uk/european press says

  Better Call Raul
    5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Who's the best non blanking goalkeeper to buy this week?

  Hint
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Why are people losing Isak? Just the blank?

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      That and possible injury

  lilmessipran
    12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Think Chris Wood is getting overlookee here...this seems like the right time to bring him in..leaky City vs Ips in 29 where he should be the best captaincy choice imo

  FDMS All Starz
    9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    The common chip strategy route is WC30/31, BB33, FH34

    However I’m thinking of going away from the crowd with this plan as I’ve got 5FTs:

    BB33, WC34, FH36 - only positive I see to this is making the most out of the FH chip on a DGW, obviously making a BB team for gw33 will be tough but with my 5FTs I think I can manage.

    Not sure if this is better than the common strategy though

    Any thoughts?

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I'd do FH34 and WC35 if I were you. Good thinking r.e. the 5 frees tho, I'm doing something similar to Dead End into 34 and take advantage of FH29 players

    Yes Ndidi
      5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'd love to play FH in a double. So much more upside. I think with 5FTs you could manage a decent enough BB33 team (I've only got 2 so would need the cup results to work in my favour a bit), but I worry how big 36 is actually going to be.

    Bggz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      47 mins ago

      I have to fh 29 but it allowed me to bring in mateta and keep pool etc players. This means I have to build towards the first big double to probably bb then Wc rest of the season and tc at some point

      Sergio Giorgini
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yep same as me. Gonna wait for FACup fix to see doubles/blanks picture and then plan around it. Think it can be done.

        There's also the small matter of Liverpool playing Leicester 33 whilst also playing 34, so IMO not necessary to target all doublers, Liv players could haul in a SGW and then you're set for 34. Also IPS-ARS and WHU-SOU if they end up playing 34

    RICICLE
      2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why WC in a big blank GW? Or am I massively missing something haha

      Sergio Giorgini
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes I don't know how that part would work tbh

    Kingy109
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No guarantee of any doubles in 36 either.

  Mirec007
    1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Plan for blank GW29:

    Pickford & 2-4-2.

    Two players still missed for GW29 (no more free transfers). Is it enough or not?

    Boberella
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Depends on who is in the 2-4-2.
      8 quality outfield players should be fine.

      Mirec007
        1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Pickford
        Gabriel - Harwood Bellis
        Palmer - Bowen - Kluivert - Mbeumo
        Cunha - Wood

        Non usable players: Salah, TAA, Isak, Munoz, Hall.

        Sergio Giorgini
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looks fine to me

  Sergio Giorgini
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Help me fill in the blanks of my FH29 team:

    Sels
    Gvardiol. ______. ______.
    Bruno. Mbuemo. Kluivert. ______
    Cunha. Haaland. Wood.

    Currently on RAN, N. Williams and Bowen, but different options really appreciated

    FDMS All Starz
      9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Semenyo/Savinho Dalot Gabriel

      Sergio Giorgini
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks. Savinho prob most likely out of those

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tarko. Ben White. MGW.

      Sergio Giorgini
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Tarko good shout actually, thanks

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Crystal Palace have incredible, league leading stats at both ends of the table and yet no one is bringing them in because of one blank gameweek. Season after season we do this. We never learn, do we (as Chris Martin once sang).

    BUZZBOMB ♡
      10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Patches arent always purple

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I learnt from that last season, hence why I'm going against the masses and FH29. Gonna use 5 free transfers to navigate doubles/blanks in 33 and 34 (I'm well set for 32).

      Incidentally wasn't it We Never Change? Either way great song

      BUZZBOMB ♡
        10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        My FH in BGW29 last season amassed 19 points

        Sergio Giorgini
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          43 mins ago

          Not sure we should compare simply cos it's the same GW number

          BUZZBOMB ♡
            10 Years
            37 mins ago

            Its the same BGW. Different teams admittedly and last season, there were less games and poorer teams. Point is, I think there is more upside navigating it and playjng FH in a bigger BGW or even better a DGW.

            Sergio Giorgini
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Think it depends on your team. I have flown up the ranks due to having Liv/New/CPal/AVI players when no-one else can

      FPL Virgin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        That's the one! From the first album.

        I like your strategy. More of us should play this game thinking for ourselves rather than being too afraid to go against Andy/Harry/Raptor/Focal.

        Sergio Giorgini
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          52 mins ago

          Lol. I agree, although I won't blame any of those guys as I really like them all.

          My team is stacked to the rafters with Liv/New/AV/CP, and at moment I'm flying up the ranks so why shift them all out for one blank I say!

        BUZZBOMB ♡
          10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Play it this way then instead of moaning about paying £60 a month for bad advice. Its a free world (last time I checked but the night is yet young).

          Sergio Giorgini
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 Years
            41 mins ago

            Not sure who you're referring to r.e. £60. I watch Andy/Harry/Raptor/Focal every week and it doesn't cost me a dime

            BUZZBOMB ♡
              10 Years
              39 mins ago

              FPL Virgin

      Bggz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        37 mins ago

        Me too I think it’ll go ok. I’d like someone on scout to research what the specific fixtures will likely be in the doubles so I know what tc options there is

        Sergio Giorgini
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          1 min ago

          32 is New/CPalace, although guessing you know that. Isak 32 good option. In 33 possible options could be Kluivert, Haaland or Fernandes, but obv gotta wait for FAcup fix.

          It would be good to see some articles for FHitters29, but there's not many of us

    Yank Revolution
      13 Years
      just now

      I brought in Munoz a couple of days ago and have Mateta - Ranked under 50K too so, not sure who "no one" is.

  Cheeky Onion
    7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    5FT & 0.4m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - RAN
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Cunha - Wood

    Fab - Kerkez - Keane - Winks

    Have enough transfers to navigate BGW29 without FH - what move to make for this week?

    Could just do Keane > Mazraoui/Cresswell

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      just now

      Obvious suggestion is Isak>Haaland for 29. Maybe Palmer down to Kluivert to fund it? Not sure

  Tazah
    7 Years
    57 mins ago

    What everyone here and all the content creators are forgetting is the Ramadan buff that Salah is gonna get for the next month

    Tazah
      7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Ramadan Mubarak my friends

    BUZZBOMB ♡
      10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Forgot about the Ramadramadingdong. Id be more worried if there was another hex put on him tho.

    Bggz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      35 mins ago

      He only has sou in march

  FISSH
    12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Flekken
    TAA, Hall, Gabriel
    Palmer, Salah, Diaz, Bowen
    Mateta, Isak, Wood

    (Fab || Nwaneri, Kerkez, Harwood-Bellis)

    2FT what would you do?

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends on Chip strategy. You've got 5 X GW29 blankers there, so lose at least one of them unless FHitting29, prob Hall

  BUZZBOMB ♡
    10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Anyone else feel scared having watched Trump and Vance openly bully Zelensky today?

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Felt a bit sorry for him yeah. Although not sure which was worse, Trump grumpy and shouting or Biden nodding aimlessly and doing nothing. Both fairly awful tbh

  Weak Become Heros
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Isak going down tonight?

  RogueBlood
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    26 mins ago

    4ft 1.7itb what changes would you suggest?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Konate, Myko
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
    Cunha, Wood, Isak

    Fab, Rogers, Hall, Zabarnyi

      CarelessGenius©
        13 Years
        3 mins ago

