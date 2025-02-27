7
7 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hairy Potter
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Feel there could be a good chance of Isak having his minutes managed against West Ham. Wilson has a good record against them and could even get the start with Isak getting a run out off the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah it'll be interesting to see Howe's selection for that - caught between match rhythm and not trying to avoid injuries for Wembley. Went strong in the final league match before the League Cup final in 22/23.

      Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mateta is the gift that keeps on giving

    Non FHers in general keep avoiding him and he's got the major haul coming up. U love to see it

    Open Controls
    1. Kinder Mbueno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd bring him in if he wasn't blanking in 29

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      ive decided to FH29 partly because palace are too hard to ignore. mateta instead of cunha has worked out so far

      Open Controls
  3. Kinder Mbueno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    For those with TC left are you tempted by Salah v SOU or waiting til a double comes up and not using it on Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The Newcastle double in 32 looks appealing for Isak

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.