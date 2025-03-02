42
  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Ffs Hall injured as well now? They are dropping like flies

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Joins the fire fighting waiting list. Been relentless this season (apart from GW5 wc) Forced transfers every week. Oh well Cunha to deal with first, not hitting for a def.

    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not in today's squad
      But is he injured or just rested ?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Scouse ankle.

        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          You mean rested for League Cup Final ?
          He did a really good job on Salah in the PL game

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            just now

            No, not rested, it was possibly Salah that 'scored' on his ankle.

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      https://x.com/nufc/status/1896182721673900238?s=46&t=jhnsB95Yy_U9oeU3YHKhdA

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Was having lunch at a local restaurant this afternoon and I could hear the murmurs building up. The manager finally came to me and asked me if I was the one who got 80 points and Sare off the bench this GW. I smiled, declined the free meal and paid a tip instead. Stay humble.

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Bahahaha’

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      Modest Bob was you, wasnt it?

      1. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Snap!

    3. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Did you previously use "Modest Bob" as your display name?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        😆

    4. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Didn’t think it was possible to have a worse gimmick than Virgin but here we are

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        See below...

  3. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Minteh A

    Isak Pen

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Isak’s back

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Boom

  5. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Uriah Heep playing up front again today

  6. Danstoke82
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Isak is just levels. What a player

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Isak to Liverpool this summer?! Nunez OUT Isak IN

      KEEP TAA, VVD & MO

      BOOM

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        Only if John Henry gets visited by three ghosts in the night

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          FLOL

    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Hope he's available for dgw32
      I've got a TC chip planned for him

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

  7. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Isak again

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Just off

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      What a finish

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mega

  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anyone noticed Isak stretching & just cleaned out by Webster

  9. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Minteh makes good G

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could be Trippier OG

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice JP assist

  10. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Cunha suspension was well annoying. Was nearly going gutless for weeks, straight into GW29. If I held my nerve on Gakpo just one more week(!)

    Bench in GW28 has gone from: Dango, Hall, Greaves to simply Greaves as it stands 😆

    Given Hall was on the likely sell list for GW29 not too bad, but possibly locks myself into avoiding Haaland altogether.

    Best FWD replacement for Cunha, for GW29 (not GW28, and not Wood)?

    Would be for a hit, or I could just not sell Trent and play 2 ATB.

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Could you sell Salah & Palmer (if you have him) in 29
      Getting Haaland in
      If planning WC in say 30

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        That's be taking a -4 to sell both of those and lose a ton of value in Salah, who I'd just get back the next week. Feels kinda pointless and there aren't standout midelfield options anyway

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Marmoush

    3. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wissa and Marmoush are very solid options, after that you're in the "reach" teritorry with Evanilson, Pedro, Raul, or even "dont go there" territory (hojlund, zirkzee)

  11. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sorry selling Salah & Gakpo in 29

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I don't have Gakpo. Sorry, thought that was implied by the first paragraph?

  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Willock Miss

