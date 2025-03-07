Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 8 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Crystal Palace 27 36 +2 LWLWW 18th Ipswich 27 17 -31 LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



