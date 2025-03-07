Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 8 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|27
|36
|+2
|LWLWW
|18th
|Ipswich
|27
|17
|-31
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):