  1. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Wood and MGW literally look like they're going to start kissing in that photo

  2. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Any suggestions for the best chip strategy? Wildcard, Free hit and Bench boost remaining. Don't need to FH in 29.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It will become clear after FAC QFs and fixture rearrangements before 31

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Too early depends on who's going to DGW and when due to Cup postponements

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Manchester Utd have revealed their intentions to build a new £2bn stadium with a capacity of 100,000. Epic.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      They could buy another 2 or 3 players with that, that’s what I’d do if I were them!

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Pretty accurate that it looks like a circus tent with these clowns running the gaff

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Sounds like more hard time ahead. Already one billion in debt, and it's going to take decades to recoup a further £2bn spent on a stadium.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Even better.

  4. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Tavenier nailed? or better go save and get Semenyo?

  5. Lucas8406
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A) Bruno Strand Larsen Palmer
    B) Nwaneri CHO Haaland

  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Hall to:
    A. Kurkez
    B. Gvardiol

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      If you have the funds I would go with Gvardiol

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        58 mins ago

        Exact funds

      2. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        I’m sure he suggested B because he had the funds lol

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

  7. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Any point in doing Isak to Haaland (free) if I am still likely to captain Wood?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      The big issue will always be getting back to him if you want him and whether that impacts anyone else in your team. I'm not a fan as Haaland has been hit and miss. That said, Haaland has scored or assisted at least once every time he's played Brighton so he's a safe bet to do something.

  8. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Wood in for Cunha here a no brainer?
    Anything worth a hit.
    WC in 31.

    2 awful GW's and not feeling good about this week!
    Pickford.
    Greaves, Gabriel, Myko, Robinson.
    Bowen, Mbuemo, Palmer, Nwaneri.
    Beto, Cunha*.
    Raya, Salah, TAA, Isak.
    1ft, 0.5m ITB..

  9. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    A: Play two of Colwill, Bednarek & Dango
    B: Play one of Colwill / Bednarek & Dango to CHO (-4)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Callum Hudson-Odoi Does Everything!

  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    56 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW28 (183 teams)

    Safety score = 52
    Top score = Chris Bradey with 71

    38 teams eliminated, 145 teams through to GW29
    Congrats to the final 145!

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS needs Gakpo autosubs.

  11. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Best option for gw29?
    A) Savinho
    B) Semenyo
    C) Elanga

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      B. A for flair.

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The Knight and his two trusty steeds below

  12. Back on the horse
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Yeah, AWB could be a shout. Or have most his attacking returns come at home?

  13. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/11/ucl-fantasy-matchday-12-fpl-reactions-team-reveal

  14. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is there anything worth doing here with 0FT and 0.6m in the bank?

    Sels
    Robinson - Gabriel - N. Williams - Ait Nouri
    Mbeumo - Schade - B. Fernandes - O. Dango
    Wood - Haaland

    Fabianski - Isak - Salah - Digne

    I'm looking at Dango but can't see anyone worth bringing in for a -4 when he'll probably get 1 or 2.

  15. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Sa and aina
    Or sels and RAN?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      Expect clean sheets for all 4?

      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Got a feeling Southampton will win this one .

