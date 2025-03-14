Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 16 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|28
|55
|+28
|WWLDD
|4th
|Chelsea
|28
|49
|+17
|WLLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):