Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 16 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 28 55 +28 WWLDD 4th Chelsea 28 49 +17 WLLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



