Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 28 51 +12 WLLDW 18th Ipswich 28 17 -32 LDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



