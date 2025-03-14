66
Rate My Team March 14

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

66 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section if there’s time.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

66 Comments
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is this enough for the gw or should I activate WC?

    Pickford
    RAN, Gvardiol, Kerkez, Robinson, Mykolenko
    Palmer, Kluivert, Dango, Bowen
    Wood

    subs: Henderson, Salah, Isak, Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keep WC

      Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Definitely good enough to not use WC

      Open Controls
    3. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’d keep WC if I was in your shoes. Me on the other hand (see team below), have a strong case to use it, because a -12 is needed to get my team in a decent shape

      Open Controls
  3. Manani
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    A. Haaland + MGW
    B. Wood + Bruno
    C. Gvardiol + Palmer (keep Isak)

    Open Controls
    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like B with Bruno captain, means you don’t lose value if Isak who you will want back for 32

      Open Controls
    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like A.

      Honestly, I think all 3 options could do well and other score the others.

      Open Controls
  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Today was arguably after a long long time that I ain't drunk on a Friday. But it should be noted: I was already crazy drunk yesterday. 😛

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      If I was "crazy drunk" yesterday I'd probably still be drunk now!

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You must be the coolest kid in your school

      Open Controls
  5. ebb2sparky
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Do Bruno and Wood make option A better or go with option B and keep Isak? Neither option requires any hits.
    A) TAA, Palmer, Gakpo and Isak to Milenkovic, Bruno, Wood and Haaland
    B) TAA, Palmer and Gakpo to Milenkovic/Kerkez, MGW/Semenyo and Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably prefer A, as you have Bruno for this week

      Open Controls
      1. ebb2sparky
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. Selling isak doesn't sit well though 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Nolberto Solano
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          You could ignore Haaland, and bring in wood instead, then have another option that involves bringing in Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. ebb2sparky
            • 14 Years
            just now

            True, the other option is TAA, Rogers and Gakpo to Milenkovic, Bruno and Wood.
            But I think I want Haaland for GW30.
            Thanks for the feedback:-)

            Open Controls
  6. Nolberto Solano
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Team is a mess. Is it worth a WC or taking a -8/-12 to field an 11? Preferably want to keep Isak, Salah & Munoz on my bench.

    Pickford

    Gabriel Mykolenko
    Palmer Mbeumo Dango Nwaneri

    Isak Watkins Cunha Salah TAA Hall Munoz Fabianski

    Options below:

    A) -8 Cunha, Watkins, Hall & TAA -> Wood (c), Evanilson, Gvardiol & Kerkez
    B) -12 Cunha, Watkins, Palmer, TAA & Hall -> Wood, Haaland (c), Kluivert, Gvardiol & Kerkez
    C) -12 Cunha, Watkins, Dango, TAA & Hall -> Wood, Evanilson, Bruno (c), Gvardiol & Kerkez
    D) Wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I wouldn't WC. Maybe A

      Open Controls
      1. Nolberto Solano
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Do you think Dango outscores Bruno or Kluivert (-4) over next 2 weeks?

        Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I assume you've already used your FH? Not sure taking a big hit makes sense if you're planning to WC soon so I guess I'd either have a bad team for 29 and hope for the best or WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Nolberto Solano
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        FH still available, it’s just that if I do that, I still have Hall, Cunha, TAA, Dango, etc for GW30. The hits in their own right should all deliver positive returns. Potentially I could keep Hall as bench fodder for now and just field 10

        Open Controls
  7. Rbyrne95
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    (Bottomed last post -2 questions)

    1)Best differential striker for this GW only?

    A) Marmoush (Cover city)
    B) Beto (Stats good)
    C) Raul (Spurs horrible after Europe and def in general)
    D) Solanke
    E) Just stick with Evanilson, no diff.

    2) Worth taking another -4 to field a keeper for 11 playing?

    Open Controls
    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Marmoush if you get a leak he starts. Evanilson probably best out of those options.

      Not worth a hit for a goalkeeper this week

      Open Controls
      1. Rbyrne95
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thank you man

        Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      E

      Open Controls
      1. Rbyrne95
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Captain Kluivert or Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wood for me

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have wood

      Open Controls
  9. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    2ft in hand and 10 starters...

    Pickford
    Mykolenko Gabriel Huijsen
    Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Elanga
    Wissa Wood

    (Henderson* TAA* Hall* Salah* Isak*)

    A - hall -> williams,
    B - TAA -> gvardiol
    C - TAA, Palmer, Isak -> Williams, Bruno, Haaland(C) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      A - as you need to get rid of Hall anyway

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Love C

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A is Williams a budget choice?

      With the Cup games he might get a benching?

      Open Controls
  10. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which option:

    A. Dango and Neco Williams (no hit)
    B. Elanga and Neco Williams (-4)
    C. Semenyo and Agbadou (-4)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dango probably bit player now Evanilson fit

      Open Controls
      1. TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        I know. The question is if I should get rid for a hit.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I like hits so I would

          Open Controls
        2. Nolberto Solano
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I think a hit for Kluivert or Bruno makes sense, but it’s a risk hoping for a returns from the likes of semenyo and forest players

          Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Forest leaning Forest Aina/Milenkovic?

    Raya,
    Nouri, Myko, Huijsen, ???
    Kluivert, Mbeumo, Palmer, Bruno
    Wood, Evanilson

    Fabs #Isak, #Salah, #Munoz,

    9.5

    Open Controls
  12. PulseB7
      7 mins ago

      Gvardiol or Ait-Nouri?

      Fernandes or Gibbs-White?

      The difference is in replacing Mateta or Isak for Haaland.

      Open Controls
    • Orion
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      I need a help here guys, please…
      A ) TAA to Gvardiol for a hit?
      B) just play 10 this GW ?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    • Meta12345
        3 mins ago

        Play faes home to man utd or colwill away to arsenal?

        Open Controls
      • Stan1212
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Flekken
        Aina, Mykolenko, ait nouri, Trent, Konsa
        Amad, Roger’s, Bruno, palmer, Salah
        Isak, Beto, wood
        1ft 1.8ITB
        Planning wc30/31. Would you do -8 for maybe odoi, haaland and cresswell? Or something else

        Open Controls

