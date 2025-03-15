305
  1. Roysgotnoboys
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Palmer to Marmoush for free before the price rises?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Good luck with that move

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Is one not a midfielder and one a forward.

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      Nope

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        How is your gameweek going mate?

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          47 mins ago

          Managed 41 pts so with Bruno, Robinson and Faes to play. Kicking myself as I got Williams in and not Milenkivic.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            45 mins ago

            Good score. Only on 23 here after a -8, but I will take it. You on FH? If not, great score.

      2. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Yep

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Marmoush is a forward.

      1. Roysgotnoboys
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        lol. Whoops, how he’s a forward and Salah is a midfielder in this game makes little sense to me

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          44 mins ago

          Yea don't ask, they don't really know themselves. Marmoush will probably be a mid next season.

  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    I was going to do Wissa to Mateta for GW30 - still worth it? Wissa looking good tbh.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Probably, because the Palace double. But I'd wait to make sure Mateta is fine first. Or we already know that?
      I haven't been watching the news.

    2. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      If not Mateta, can you afford a midfield transfer to Sarr? Look at his xGI in the past 2 PL games - wild. Streaky player, always has been, but hopefully he maintains that form.

  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Salah ownership 76.4% in the top 10k but 17.1% played FH and so likely 94%+ ownership next GW. Down a bit but not much 🙂

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      do you know what Isak's ownership is in top 10k?

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        People who sold him for Haaland, will probably WC him back in 30 or 31.

  4. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    How's this WC team looking

    Kepa/ Areola
    Gvardiol/ N.Williams/ Agbadou/ Munoz/ Konate
    Salah/ Sarr/ Kluivert/ Murphy/ MGW
    Haaland/ Mateta/ Isak

    Leaves me 1.5 ITB to go for Howe in GW31

  5. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bottomed last post

    Need to do this tonight otherwise I’ll be priced out

    TAA, Beto => Munoz, Maroush

    4 point hit

    A. Yes
    B. No.

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      next gameweek is 16 days away

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sooooo long

    2. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Don't take hits before IB

    3. Norco
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Two options.

      1. Do it and pray no injuries or issues
      2. Don't do it, go out and enjoy 16 days off worrying.

    4. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on your bench. If you have one/two half decent backups, I’d go for it. But I’ve always been a bit of a risk taker (makes the game more fun).

  6. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anyone hit the wildcard button? What's the plan?

    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not yeah.

      Hall > Munoz is the plan then WC probably GW31

    2. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      I have hit...built my first draft as well.... how's she looking?

      Kepa Areola
      N.Williams Gvardiol Agbadou Munoz Konate
      Salah Sarr Kluivert Murphy MGW
      Haaland Mateta Isak

      Leaves me enough to go with Howe in GW31

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Why AM 31-33 and not BB33 AM35/6+?

        1. FPL Sanky
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          AM is the most powerful chip.....got double double in 32 and 33... don't rate BB that much

          1. Dank Squid
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            "don't rate BB that much" - this is why BB is my favourite chip. 25-35 extra points, but 8-15 when wasted.

            1. FPL Sanky
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              We will most likely have a double GW in 36 as well considering Spurs won yesterday....I can use it then...but I will concentrate more on AM chip as the ceiling is much higher for points with that chip

              1. Dank Squid
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                I support your plan. You're not wrong about the AM chip, and have considered the possible DGW in 36. Go for it!

                1. FPL Sanky
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Cheers mate...GL

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Saka is probably back in the next 2 gameweeks.

  8. JBG
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Chelsea being 6p behind Arsenal so far, says it all this season...

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Arsenal and Arteta give me Poch and Spurs vibes. Close, but no cake.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        I have a friend that's been an Arsenal fan since the 90s(so practically his whole life). He doesn't like Arteta it seems. He doesn't believe they will win anything big with him as manager.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          I think Arteta is a good manager. But yea, if not this season when. He by no means needs sacking or anything.

  9. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    2 week Beto trial epic fail considering basically all the alternatives would’ve got me something smh

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I’m not sure why anyone would go for Everton attackers tbh.

  10. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Barring any injuries, how’s this team looking for GW30? 1.0 ITB.

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Aina
    Salah, Palmer, Bowen, Kluivert
    Isak, Marmoush, Wood

    (Fabianski, Mbuemo, Robinson, Faes)

    1. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      GG

  11. Zladan
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    WC30 is fairly easy right?

    3x NUFC - Isak Brun Livra/Murphy/Barnes
    3x CPFC - Henderson Munoz Mateta/Sarr/Eze
    3x MCFC - Gvardiol Haaland Marmoush/Khusanov/Savio
    Salah

    Then you fill in the blanks with whoever progresses in FA Cup.

    3x NFFC - take your pick
    Fulham - Robinson Leno

    If Brighton instead of Forest switch them in and add Bowen.

    If Palace instead of Fulham - get Arsenal players instead of Fulham.

    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Or just keep some players with good fixtures and plan gets to switch in time for the double…

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      And end up with a squad you don’t particularly like?

    3. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The x/y/z picks are the tricky ones/true rank gainers, the others will most likely be template/"obvious" picks

