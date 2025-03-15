We’ve just had a goal-filled couple of hours in the Premier League, with 15 scored across the four 3pm GMT kick-offs.

Now, another fixture that promises goalmouth action on paper. Cue the stalemate?

Bournemouth meet Brentford in the 5.30pm GMT game, with the hosts aiming to jump to sixth place with a win tonight.

The Bees can only climb from 12th to 11th with victory this evening.

There were five goals scored in the reverse fixture as Thomas Frank’s side prevailed on home soil.

Brentford have, in fact, avoided defeat in all five Premier League meetings with the Cherries.

Enough with the pre-match waffle, onto the team news – not that there’s much of it.

There’s only one change across the two sides, indeed, with Frank sticking with the same starting XI he sent out in Gameweek 28.

The hosts’ only alteration sees Illia Zabarnyi return from suspension and displace James Hill at centre-back.

The lack of changes means Dango Ouattara is once again benched for Bournemouth.

Sepp van den Berg is also among the substitutes for the Bees on his return from a month-long absence.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Hill, Brooks, Scott, Winterburn, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Jebbison.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, van den Berg, Mee, Ji-soo, Fredrick, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma, Morgan.

