Sarr, Dango + more: FPL price change predictions for March 29

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT on Saturday 29 March…

*Please note that price changes are typically slow to happen during the middle of an international break

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 29

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight I.Sarr CRY 5.6m 103.4% Very Likely Isak NEW 9.3m 87.3% Maybe Kerkez BOU 5.2m 83.4% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.2m 84.8% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 83.9% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 80.7% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 78.8% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.9m 66.8% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 68.7% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 67.2% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.3m 64.7% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 66.1% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 64.6% Unlikely Saliba ARS 6.2m 62.8% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 63.0% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 60.6% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 61.1% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 6.0m 57.2% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 58.7% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 58.5% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 58.2% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 56.5% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 54.3% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 53.0% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.7% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 45.7% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 47.0% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 44.2% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.3m 40.7% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 43.3% Unlikely Cresswell WHU 3.9m 42.7% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 42.7% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 41.8% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.8m 41.7% Unlikely M.Salah LIV 13.7m 37.1% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 40.0% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 39.0% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 38.9% Unlikely Van Hecke BHA 4.5m 38.0% Unlikely B.Fernandes MUN 8.6m 36.0% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Tel TOT 6.0m 102.0% Very Likely O.Dango BOU 5.1m 99.8% Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.7% Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.6% Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 100.1% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 99.3% Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 100.0% Likely Steele BHA 4.1m 99.9% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.5% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.9% Maybe Hughes CRY 4.9m 99.4% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 99.3% Maybe Neto CHE 6.3m 99.4% Maybe Konsa AVL 4.4m 99.0% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 98.6% Maybe Keane EVE 3.9m 97.8% Maybe Chiwome WOL 4.5m 97.3% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 97.1% Maybe Janelt BRE 4.9m 95.2% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 95.6% Maybe Gordon NEW 7.4m 94.7% Maybe Longstaff NEW 4.5m 91.6% Unlikely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 89.5% Unlikely Malen AVL 5.4m 87.9% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 89.2% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 90.0% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 88.5% Unlikely Digne AVL 4.5m 88.1% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 88.0% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 87.4% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 87.0% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 86.7% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 83.8% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 83.2% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 81.8% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 79.6% Unlikely Onana MUN 5.0m 78.5% Unlikely Endo LIV 4.6m 77.7% Unlikely Luongo IPS 4.4m 76.3% Unlikely Cunha WOL 6.9m 74.7% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will change throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.