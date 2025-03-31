Isak, Wood, Kerkez: FPL price change predictions for April 1

The widget on the sidebar of the Fantasy Football Scout home page details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT on Tuesday 1 April…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 1

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Mateta CRY 7.5m 98.0% Likely Isak NEW 9.3m 121.8% Very Likely Gvardiol MCI 6.0m 89.8% Likely Kerkez BOU 5.2m 104.6% Very Likely Marmoush MCI 7.3m 77.0% Likely Milenković NFO 4.9m 85.1% Unlikely M.Salah LIV 13.7m 68.4% Unlikely Saliba ARS 6.2m 74.7% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 81.8% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 77.0% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.3m 73.1% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.4m 53.3% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 66.2% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 65.9% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 63.4% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 63.9% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 61.7% Unlikely Eze CRY 6.7m 40.4% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 57.4% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 58.8% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 54.8% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 57.1% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 55.5% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 55.9% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 53.1% Unlikely B.Fernandes MUN 8.6m 44.7% Unlikely Bruno G. NEW 6.1m 42.9% Unlikely Areola WHU 4.2m 41.3% Unlikely J.Murphy NEW 5.0m 31.6% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 45.4% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.1m 33.5% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 42.5% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 44.9% Unlikely Cresswell WHU 3.9m 42.4% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 42.2% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 41.8% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 41.3% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 5.7m 36.8% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 4.8m 37.6% Unlikely Van Hecke BHA 4.5m 38.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Wood NFO 7.3m 133.3% Very Likely Tel TOT 6.0m 111.8% Very Likely Malen AVL 5.4m 97.9% Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.7% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 100.1% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.8% Very Likely C.Miguel NFO 4.1m 100.1% Very Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 100.3% Very Likely Janelt BRE 4.9m 98.7% Likely Cunha WOL 6.9m 92.8% Likely Chiwome WOL 4.5m 98.9% Likely Ward CRY 4.3m 99.9% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.4% Maybe Steele BHA 4.1m 99.1% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.3% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 99.3% Maybe Neto CHE 6.3m 99.3% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.1% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 99.0% Maybe Gordon NEW 7.4m 97.5% Maybe Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 88.0% Unlikely McConnell LIV 4.4m 96.4% Unlikely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 92.4% Unlikely Longstaff NEW 4.5m 91.8% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 90.1% Unlikely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 92.9% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 88.4% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 90.7% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 87.5% Unlikely Digne AVL 4.5m 87.6% Unlikely Konsa AVL 4.4m 94.9% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 87.6% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 86.8% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 84.0% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 84.0% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 82.1% Unlikely Chalobah CHE 4.4m 76.7% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 80.2% Unlikely Endo LIV 4.6m 77.8% Unlikely Luongo IPS 4.4m 77.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will change throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.