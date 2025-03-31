0
FPL March 31

Isak, Wood, Kerkez: FPL price change predictions for April 1

0 Comments
Share

The widget on the sidebar of the Fantasy Football Scout home page details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT on Tuesday 1 April

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 1

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
MatetaCRY7.5m
98.0%
 Likely
IsakNEW9.3m
121.8%
 Very Likely
GvardiolMCI6.0m
89.8%
 Likely
KerkezBOU5.2m
104.6%
 Very Likely
MarmoushMCI7.3m
77.0%
 Likely
MilenkovićNFO4.9m
85.1%
 Unlikely
M.SalahLIV13.7m
68.4%
 Unlikely
SalibaARS6.2m
74.7%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU5.7m
81.8%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
77.0%
 Unlikely
ElangaNFO5.3m
73.1%
 Unlikely
GabrielARS6.4m
53.3%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.5m
66.2%
 Unlikely
N.WilliamsNFO4.4m
65.9%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS6.0m
63.4%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
63.9%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
61.7%
 Unlikely
EzeCRY6.7m
40.4%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
57.4%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
58.8%
 Unlikely
KonatéLIV5.2m
54.8%
 Unlikely
SonTOT9.7m
57.1%
 Unlikely
NkunkuCHE5.7m
55.5%
 Unlikely
FlekkenBRE4.4m
55.9%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
53.1%
 Unlikely
B.FernandesMUN8.6m
44.7%
 Unlikely
Bruno G.NEW6.1m
42.9%
 Unlikely
AreolaWHU4.2m
41.3%
 Unlikely
J.MurphyNEW5.0m
31.6%
 Unlikely
ThomasLEI3.9m
45.4%
 Unlikely
MuñozCRY5.1m
33.5%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE4.8m
42.5%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE4.7m
44.9%
 Unlikely
CresswellWHU3.9m
42.4%
 Unlikely
MaddisonTOT7.4m
42.2%
 Unlikely
CastagneFUL4.2m
41.8%
 Unlikely
NketiahCRY5.9m
41.3%
 Unlikely
EvanilsonBOU5.7m
36.8%
 Unlikely
MitchellCRY4.8m
37.6%
 Unlikely
Van HeckeBHA4.5m
38.2%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
WoodNFO7.3m
133.3%
 Very Likely
TelTOT6.0m
111.8%
 Very Likely
MalenAVL5.4m
97.9%
 Likely
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
100.7%
 Very Likely
EmersonWHU4.4m
100.1%
 Very Likely
JarosLIV4.0m
100.8%
 Very Likely
C.MiguelNFO4.1m
100.1%
 Very Likely
HughesCRY4.9m
100.3%
 Very Likely
JaneltBRE4.9m
98.7%
 Likely
CunhaWOL6.9m
92.8%
 Likely
ChiwomeWOL4.5m
98.9%
 Likely
WardCRY4.3m
99.9%
 Maybe
Calvert-LewinEVE5.4m
99.4%
 Maybe
SteeleBHA4.1m
99.1%
 Maybe
McAteerLEI4.7m
99.3%
 Maybe
BurnsIPS4.8m
99.3%
 Maybe
NetoCHE6.3m
99.3%
 Maybe
DawsonWOL4.3m
99.1%
 Maybe
MangalaEVE5.0m
99.0%
 Maybe
GordonNEW7.4m
97.5%
 Maybe
Vitor ReisMCI4.5m
88.0%
 Unlikely
McConnellLIV4.4m
96.4%
 Unlikely
BuonanotteLEI4.6m
92.4%
 Unlikely
LongstaffNEW4.5m
91.8%
 Unlikely
DiopFUL4.4m
90.1%
 Unlikely
KelleherLIV4.0m
92.9%
 Unlikely
JohnstoneWOL4.2m
88.4%
 Unlikely
RogersAVL5.5m
90.7%
 Unlikely
JorginhoARS4.7m
87.5%
 Unlikely
DigneAVL4.5m
87.6%
 Unlikely
KonsaAVL4.4m
94.9%
 Unlikely
GrealishMCI6.4m
87.6%
 Unlikely
Luis DíazLIV7.5m
86.8%
 Unlikely
FoderinghamWHU4.3m
84.0%
 Unlikely
EvansMUN4.4m
84.0%
 Unlikely
AntonioWHU5.3m
82.1%
 Unlikely
ChalobahCHE4.4m
76.7%
 Unlikely
CasemiroMUN4.7m
80.2%
 Unlikely
EndoLIV4.6m
77.8%
 Unlikely
LuongoIPS4.4m
77.2%
 Unlikely

These numbers will change throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.