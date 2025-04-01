Brighton v Aston Villa: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

BRIGHTON

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brighton 29 47 +6 WWWWD 9th Aston Villa 29 45 -4 DDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



