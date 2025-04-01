0
Home Page Exclusions April 1

Brighton v Aston Villa: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRIGHTON

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
7thBrighton2947+6WWWWD
9thAston Villa2945-4DDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

