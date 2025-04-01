Chelsea v Tottenham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 3 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Chelsea
|29
|49
|+16
|LLWWL
|14th
|Tottenham
|29
|34
|+12
|WWLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):