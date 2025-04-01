Chelsea v Tottenham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 3 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

CHELSEA

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Chelsea 29 49 +16 LLWWL 14th Tottenham 29 34 +12 WWLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



