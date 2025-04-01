Southampton v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Crystal Palace 28 39 +3 WLWWW 20th Southampton 29 9 -49 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



