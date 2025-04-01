Southampton v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Southampton and Crystal Palace.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|28
|39
|+3
|WLWWW
|20th
|Southampton
|29
|9
|-49
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):