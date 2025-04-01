Wolves v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 1 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|West Ham
|29
|34
|-16
|LWWLD
|17th
|Wolves
|29
|26
|-18
|LWLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):