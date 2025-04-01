0
Wolves v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 1 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
16thWest Ham2934-16LWWLD
17thWolves2926-18LWLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

