Wolves v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 1 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

WOLVES

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th West Ham 29 34 -16 LWWLD 17th Wolves 29 26 -18 LWLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



