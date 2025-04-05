0
Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 5 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
3rdNott’m Forest3057+15LDWWW
7thAston Villa3048-1DWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

