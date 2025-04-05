Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 5 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ASTON VILLA
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|30
|57
|+15
|LDWWW
|7th
|Aston Villa
|30
|48
|-1
|DWLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):