Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 5 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 30 57 +15 LDWWW 7th Aston Villa 30 48 -1 DWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



