West Ham v Bournemouth: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between West Ham United and Bournemouth.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Bournemouth 30 44 +11 LLDLL 16th West Ham 30 34 -17 WWLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



