West Ham v Bournemouth: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between West Ham United and Bournemouth.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Bournemouth
|30
|44
|+11
|LLDLL
|16th
|West Ham
|30
|34
|-17
|WWLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):