FPL Gameweek 32 Wildcard: Three drafts to consider

Those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to use will be seriously considering deploying it ahead of Gameweek 32.

In this article, we will assess the advantages of activating it now, then provide a few draft ideas.

Don't forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or the Plan FPL planner!

REASONS TO WILDCARD

We now know the schedule until Gameweek 36, allowing Gameweeks 33 and 34 to be set aside for chip usage. The next round of fixtures has Newcastle United and Crystal Palace playing twice, with the Eagles one of four to then have a Double Gameweek 33. Wildcarders can go all-in on these sides.

Activating in the very final weeks reduces the impact of FPL’s most powerful chip. Whereas doing it now gives seven Gameweeks of benefits.

Managers yet to Wildcard will likely still have some of the highly-owned injury victims Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m), Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Chris Wood (£7.0m), Justin Kluivert (£6.1m) and Ola Aina (£5.3m). This is an opportunity to immediately sell them all and improve squad depth.

REASONS NOT TO WILDCARD

There aren’t too many reasons to keep your Wildcard untouched, but one is that it blocks Alexander Isak (£9.5m) from being your Triple Captain during Double Gameweek 32. At home to Manchester United and Crystal Palace, it’s arguably the best remaining time to use it.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD TEAM IDEAS

DRAFT 1: GAMEWEEK 33 BENCH BOOST + GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT

This chip strategy will be popular amongst the Fantasy community, as it concentrates on maximising the imminent doubles without worrying about big Blank Gameweek 34.

One downside is that Newcastle have a tricky, singular trip to Aston Villa in Gameweek 33. Having three of those on a Bench Boost seems like a bad idea, so let’s leave out defensive coverage. If that doesn’t appeal, you could opt to include Tino Livramento (£4.5m) and sell him the following week. Isak is fixture-proof, though.

Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) is in over Cole Palmer (£10.7m) because the Chelsea attacker’s nine-match goalless streak included failures at home to Southampton and Leicester City, making the Ipswich Town match less scary for non-owners. After that one, Saka has better fixtures.

Additionally, this draft opts for Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) over Morgan Rogers (£5.6m) as the Palace man has a double-double and more secure game time. Rogers usually avoids all Villa rotations, but this Southampton trip could be the exception, as it lies between both Paris Saint-Germain legs. It also makes Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) risky.

Alongside the double Arsenal defence is Liverpool’s Conor Bradley (£4.7m), who returned to action with an assist in his cameo.

DRAFT 2: NO BENCH BOOST BUT GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT