Chip Strategy April 8

FPL Gameweek 32 Wildcard: Three drafts to consider

Those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to use will be seriously considering deploying it ahead of Gameweek 32.

In this article, we will assess the advantages of activating it now, then provide a few draft ideas.

REASONS TO WILDCARD

  • We now know the schedule until Gameweek 36, allowing Gameweeks 33 and 34 to be set aside for chip usage. The next round of fixtures has Newcastle United and Crystal Palace playing twice, with the Eagles one of four to then have a Double Gameweek 33. Wildcarders can go all-in on these sides.
  • Activating in the very final weeks reduces the impact of FPL’s most powerful chip. Whereas doing it now gives seven Gameweeks of benefits.
  • Managers yet to Wildcard will likely still have some of the highly-owned injury victims Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m), Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Chris Wood (£7.0m), Justin Kluivert (£6.1m) and Ola Aina (£5.3m). This is an opportunity to immediately sell them all and improve squad depth.

REASONS NOT TO WILDCARD

  • There aren’t too many reasons to keep your Wildcard untouched, but one is that it blocks Alexander Isak (£9.5m) from being your Triple Captain during Double Gameweek 32. At home to Manchester United and Crystal Palace, it’s arguably the best remaining time to use it.

READ MORE: Best windows to use the Triple Captain chip

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD TEAM IDEAS

DRAFT 1: GAMEWEEK 33 BENCH BOOST + GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT
FPL Gameweek 32 Wildcard: Three drafts to consider

This chip strategy will be popular amongst the Fantasy community, as it concentrates on maximising the imminent doubles without worrying about big Blank Gameweek 34.

One downside is that Newcastle have a tricky, singular trip to Aston Villa in Gameweek 33. Having three of those on a Bench Boost seems like a bad idea, so let’s leave out defensive coverage. If that doesn’t appeal, you could opt to include Tino Livramento (£4.5m) and sell him the following week. Isak is fixture-proof, though.

Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) is in over Cole Palmer (£10.7m) because the Chelsea attacker’s nine-match goalless streak included failures at home to Southampton and Leicester City, making the Ipswich Town match less scary for non-owners. After that one, Saka has better fixtures.

Additionally, this draft opts for Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) over Morgan Rogers (£5.6m) as the Palace man has a double-double and more secure game time. Rogers usually avoids all Villa rotations, but this Southampton trip could be the exception, as it lies between both Paris Saint-Germain legs. It also makes Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) risky.

Alongside the double Arsenal defence is Liverpool’s Conor Bradley (£4.7m), who returned to action with an assist in his cameo.

DRAFT 2: NO BENCH BOOST BUT GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT
 

  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Old articled

    If I do Bissaka -> Munoz, will need a -8 to get XI in 34. But if I get a defender playing in 34, can get to XI with a -4.

    But I'm BBing this GW, so won't mind Munoz.

    A: sacrifice Munoz for a defender who plays 34 and avoid extra hit
    B: Get Munoz and roll with 9/10 players for a -4.
    C: Get Munoz and FH34.

    Open Controls
  2. Count Olaf
      40 mins ago

      Who would you sell for Glasner?
      A) Munoz
      B) Eze
      C) Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        None. I would back the individuals to outperform the team (and thus, the AM) over 32-33.

        Open Controls
      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        That’s a tough one. Coin flip but if you’re backing Glasner than I’d reluctantly lose Muñoz

        Open Controls
    • Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Saka starts

      Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      weird arsenal defence. shd have been white rb and timber cb with saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        White is not fully match fit yet

        Open Controls
        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          And Timber dodgy too. Not likely to start both.

          Open Controls
      2. The Red Devil
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Kiwior does tend to play LCB whenever Gabriel has been out but then White and timber were also probably injured

        Open Controls
    • Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.

      Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rüdiger, Alaba; Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

      Open Controls
    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Need to sell Gabriel. For a GW32 BB would you get Saliba or Gvardiol?

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        I'm currently starting Gvar over Saliba, but partly due to me having Mbembo

        Open Controls
        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          Arsenal might make 5 or 6 changes vs Brentford do I think Saliba will start. It's does diminishes the clean sheet chances if there are changes.

          Open Controls
          1. Reddonkeyham 42
            • 11 Years
            just now

            You reckon Nwareni starts against Brentford?

            Open Controls
    • mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sorry if it’s been asked/understood but Palace are guaranteed a shot at table bonus with AM chip for both matches this GW?

      Regardless if Newcastle lose to Man Utd and Palace end up closer to Newcastle in rankings than before DGW started?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        If the manager is eligible for the Table Bonus at the beginning of the Gameweek, they’ll still be eligible regardless of the changes to league positions over the course of the Gameweek. Updated league positions will only be considered at the beginning of the NEXT Gameweek.

        Open Controls
    • The Red Devil
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      What do you guys think about kiwior as an option for DGW 33? Won't need him much post that! Can afford upto 5 million defender

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        There's a risk he may not play both games

        Open Controls
      2. gf401228
        • 13 Years
        just now

        He's far from a secure starter. So It's a risky pick for one of your precious three Arsenal picks.

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Are we all Arsenal fans tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Must be joking

        Open Controls
      2. putana
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        nah, i wanna see a barca-madrid final

        Open Controls
      3. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        Saka is probably my favourite player in the league though.

        Open Controls
      4. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not just tonight but always

        Open Controls
    • EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Would you BB this crap?

      Areola, Bruno, RAN, Kerkez

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agree. That's a load of crap indeed.

        Open Controls

