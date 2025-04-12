Arsenal v Brentford: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Arsenal and Brentford.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 12 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|31
|62
|+30
|DDWWD
|12th
|Brentford
|31
|42
|+4
|DLWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
