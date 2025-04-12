Arsenal v Brentford: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Arsenal and Brentford.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 12 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 31 62 +30 DDWWD 12th Brentford 31 42 +4 DLWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



