Arsenal v Brentford: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Arsenal and Brentford.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 12 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
2ndArsenal3162+30DDWWD
12thBrentford3142+4DLWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

  1. Darndalion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    So Saka doesn't start- how sure are we ona scale of 1-10..(asking for a friend obviously)

    Open Controls

