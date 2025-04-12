Bournemouth v Fulham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Bournemouth and Fulham.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 14 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Fulham 31 48 +5 WLWLW 10th Bournemouth 31 45 +11 LDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



