Bournemouth v Fulham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Bournemouth and Fulham.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 14 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Fulham
|31
|48
|+5
|WLWLW
|10th
|Bournemouth
|31
|45
|+11
|LDLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):