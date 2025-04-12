Brighton v Leicester: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRIGHTON

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Brighton 31 47 +2 WWDLL 19th Leicester 31 17 -45 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



