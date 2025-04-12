Chelsea v Ipswich: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Chelsea and Ipswich Town.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Chelsea 31 53 +17 WWLWD 18th Ipswich 31 20 -34 LLLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



