Chelsea v Ipswich: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Chelsea and Ipswich Town.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Chelsea
|31
|53
|+17
|WWLWD
|18th
|Ipswich
|31
|20
|-34
|LLLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):