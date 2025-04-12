0
Nott’m Forest v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Nottingham Forest and Everton.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
3rdNott’m Forest3157+14DWWWL
15thEverton3135-5DDDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

