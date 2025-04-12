Nott’m Forest v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Nottingham Forest and Everton.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
NOTT’M FOREST
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|31
|57
|+14
|DWWWL
|15th
|Everton
|31
|35
|-5
|DDDLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):