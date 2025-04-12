Nott’m Forest v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Nottingham Forest and Everton.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 31 57 +14 DWWWL 15th Everton 31 35 -5 DDDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



