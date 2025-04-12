0
Wolves v Tottenham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

WOLVES

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
14thTottenham3137+13LDLLW
17thWolves3132-16LDWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

