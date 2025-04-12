Wolves v Tottenham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
WOLVES
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Tottenham
|31
|37
|+13
|LDLLW
|17th
|Wolves
|31
|32
|-16
|LDWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):