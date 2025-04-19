Everton v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Everton and Manchester City.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Man City 32 55 +20 LDWDW 13th Everton 32 38 -4 DDLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



