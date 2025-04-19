Everton v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Everton and Manchester City.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Man City
|32
|55
|+20
|LDWDW
|13th
|Everton
|32
|38
|-4
|DDLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):