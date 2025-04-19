Tottenham v Nott’m Forest: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 21 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Nott’m Forest 32 57 +13 WWWLL 15th Tottenham 32 37 +11 DLLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



