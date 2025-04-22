59
Scout Notes April 22

FPL notes: Why Pep isn’t using wingers, Rashford pen, KDB bonus

59 Comments
Continuing the Double Gameweek 33 Scout Notes is a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round-up of Manchester City v Aston Villa.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article come from our Premium Members Area. Here, you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

Marmoush Rashford

MUCH FPL MISERY

Around 1.5 million managers captained Omar Marmoush (£7.7m) for his two matches, with 117,000 trusting him as Triple Captain. Yet he’ll go down in FPL infamy as both occasions were depressing blanks, accumulating no more than one shot on target and one big chance.

There were some half-hearted claims that the Egyptian was robbed of an assist for this opening goal, when his left-sided cross was diverted into a central Bernardo Silva’s (£6.1m) shot that Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) couldn’t hold onto. But it was never likely to be given.

Marmoush did eventually put the ball past Martinez late on but it was immediately ruled offside. There was also disappointment for Kevin De Bruyne’s (£9.4m) new owners.

700,000 decided to take a romantic punt on the Belgian for his recently announced farewell tour but, despite playing 177 minutes across the two matches, he also failed to deliver anything. These latest 10 corners and six chances created didn’t assist, though he did pick up a bonus point.

Making things worse, this night of blanks and bookings brought yellow cards to Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.3m). No clean sheets either.

RASHFORD V WATKINS

However, this huge match in the race to secure Champions League football could’ve been so different had Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) scored after 17 seconds. With minimal effort, he was through on Man City’s goal but his strike instead clipped the post.

He almost one-upped Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), having seen his centre-forward rival break Saturday’s deadlock after 33 seconds. The latter starred against Newcastle United, taking out his frustrations regarding Unai Emery’s European lineups by scoring and assisting.

Yet Watkins was back on the bench here, witnessing Rashford have four big chances and 1.40 expected goals (xG). The latter equalised at the Etihad with a controversial penalty given against Ruben Dias (£5.4m), even though the defender got his toe to the ball.

Then, after an hour, Rashford took the same ball around a stranded Stefan Ortega (£5.2m) but hit the side netting.

Watkins replaced him for the final stages – coming on alongside Marco Asensio (£6.2m) – but could only secure his own yellow card, making it zero points for the night.

With Villa and Man City missing Blank Gameweek 34 due to their FA Cup semi-finals, owners of such players will need to judge their potential for Gameweeks 35 to 38. This incredible top-five race remains tight but we’re no closer to knowing who’ll start more often: Rashford or Watkins. That massively dents the FPL appeal of both.

NO MINUTES FOR FODEN OR SAVINHO

Pep Guardiola named no wingers in this starting XI and, predictably, his team struggled to carve out big chances that could win the match. Then, he threw on Jeremy Doku (£6.2m).

In the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, the Belgian accelerated past Axel Disasi (£4.2m) and played a pass across goal for Matheus Nunes (£4.9m) to tap in a dramatic, unexpected winner.

It sparked huge celebrations in Manchester but Phil Foden (£9.1m) and Savinho (£6.2m) could only do it from the sidelines. Neither were called upon here, just like the England international wasn’t used on Saturday at Everton.

Last season’s second-highest FPL points scorer has played 71 of Man City’s last 540 minutes.

“I’m not playing the wingers because now, lately, I’m open with the full-backs. That’s the reason why. The moment he learns to play inside, because I think he has the quality to do it, he will play inside. Always I have played nine years with the wingers high and wide, one against one, but lately for the reasons, for stability, for many reasons, we need more control or whatever, we play with full-backs wide. So that’s why he’s maybe playing less but not because he’s playing bad.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Greg F
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    FH Draft.

    Leno
    Cucurella TAA Sess
    Barnes Salah (C) Neto Diaz
    Wood Cunha Isak

    Sa Murphy Robinson Ait-Nouri

    Probably Salah captain.

    Best of luck all!

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Looks good, I like the Neto pick.

      Open Controls
    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Really not struck on the double Fulham defence. Southampton have failed to score in 3 of the last 12 in the PL (can't be bothered going any further back), against better teams than Fulham, and the match is at St. Mary's.
      I'd be playing RAN home to Leicester over Sessegnon.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours ago

        very true. Fulham V Southampton was 0-0. Oh the irony 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          You are right. I should have gone a bit further back, but it still seems a risky double up.

          Open Controls
          1. Greg F
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Season is over for me because of my own recklessness so it matters not!

            Open Controls
  2. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    RP

    Sels
    Konate Milenkovic Livramento
    Salah Bowen Murphy Palmer
    Cunha Wood Isak

    Verbruggen & Cucu on the bench.

    This is for a -4, gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. Greg F
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Looking good!

      Open Controls
  3. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    What an underwhelming D/G week this has turned out to be. Football seems to be so dull at the moment. No passion or loyalty in the players. When they lose it seems that they’re really not bothered.all hugging each other and shaking hands. I’m a long suffering Man Utd supporter and going back to the glory days of the 90s, the teams in the tunnel couldn’t even look at each other they were that hyped up. Maybe it’s just me but I’m entitled to my opinion 😀

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Are you Roy Keane?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Only in this moment 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Simon69
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Pure yer Da

      Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Holy moly, Palace attackers are going to be a massive rank killer if they do get points tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Hoping for Arsenal clean sheet lol

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        I don't mind if Munoz scores. No one else though, and no assist 😀

        On paper, things look bad for Palace and they will rotate, so an Arsenal cleanie, should be quite likely. But lets see.

        Open Controls
      2. Kdobienufc
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Same as timber should start thus match after 0 mins last time. Saka to start match and last the 60 would be nice as after marmoush and salah flops would be nice

          Open Controls
    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      FH draft:

      Leno
      Trippier, Robinson, Nouri
      Diaz, Iwobi, Barnes, Salah
      Isak, Welbeck, Cunha

      Sa, Mbeumo, Taa, Kerkez

      How does this FH look guys?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Looks pretty good.

        Iwobi is a bit of a boring pick. I would go for Gordon as a differential. I think he should start.

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 5 Years
          4 hours ago

          Over Barnes?

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            With. I just don't see Gordon being benched that many times in a row, especially after a defeat. Barnes has been too good to bench. As good as Murphy has been, I think he gets benched and Barnes moves to the right.

            I might be wrong. Vast majority of people would disagree and say Murphy starts. Just consider it, that's all.

            Open Controls
      2. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        I think TAA has to start over Robinson if he’s on your team

        Open Controls
        1. One for All
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Not too sure if he starts.

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            And if he does, how long does he get? Could easily be a 55 minute sub.

            Open Controls
      3. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Looks good but Mbeumo on the bench looks painful but it does make sense.

        TAA I think should be playing. At home to a broken spurs where they could win the prem. It was 3-6 last time and TAA got an assist (but only 4 pts mind you)

        Open Controls
      4. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Sess, not Robinson

        Open Controls
    3. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      2FT

      Arteta -> Howe (IPS, bha)
      Munoz -> RAN

      no brainer right?

      Open Controls
      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Any love for Kluivert on FH?

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        2 easy fixtures and 3 hard ones. I wouldn't buy him in now, but if you already own him, I'd keep. (and I do own him)

        Open Controls
      2. Greg F
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Don't see loads of goals in that game.

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yes.

        Open Controls
      4. snow pea in repose
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        As of now, he's a starter in my FH team

        Open Controls
    5. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      2FTs, 4.5ITB, No FH left
      Current team:

      Allison
      Konate Murillo Estupinan Burn Cucurella
      Murphy Palmer Salah
      Isak Pedro*

      (Verbruggen Mateta* Eze* Sarr*)

      What would you do?

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Kind of a perfect outcome for me today with no Villa and just Marmoush + Gvardiol tonight. Feeling quite lucky. Now I just need to survive against FH'ers in 34 and I should have a big advantage going into the final 4 weeks of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Nice one. Amazing when it works out like you hope. My AM 31-33 with Glasner was a disaster, especially as I captained Eze last week and De Bruyne this week. Oh well, see you next year!

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Captaining KdB this week isn't so bad. 6 points is better than both Salah and Marmoush. And probably gonna be better than Saka if he doesn't start tomorrow.

          Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        what's your advantage?

        Open Controls
        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Their legendary genius

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          FH36 and the weeks around it. GW35 is probably about even with the FH'ers who have triple Palace still while I will have Brentford attack vs MUN.

          Ideal outcome is a Villa - City FA Cup final. I FH in 36 with like 10 doublers while other people are stuck with Liverpool and Arsenal players against each other. I have just 2 blankers in Marmoush and Gvardiol in 37 so while people are removing all their doubling players they bought for 36, I have a strong playing XI already and can hopefully take 2 FTs into GW38 for some juicy punts in GW38.

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            All sounds great Candy!
            A question from a struggler…have 1 transfer. Iwobi, Ran or Sess?
            Thanks!

            Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Well played with going against the grain and swerving this DGW somewhat. The gains in DGW36 / BGW37 could be juicy!

        Open Controls
    7. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I pride myself on not having owned an Arsenal defensive asset for 12 weeks.

      Open Controls
    8. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      No Saka flag then, all systems go!!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Maybe.

        Open Controls
    9. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Who to pick/play on FH?

      1. Palmer (EVE)
      2. Díaz (TOT)
      3. Mbeumo (nfo)
      4. Bowen (bha)
      5. Iwobi (sou)

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        1, 2, 4 & 5 for me

        Open Controls
    10. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      When will Marmoush’s assist be added?

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        31st April

        Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Apparently he is not being awarded it as it was deflected from a Villa player?

        Open Controls
      3. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Daylight robbery, innit mate...

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          sure is, I think if it was stopped then intercepted then fair play but it bounced of his toe ?

          Open Controls
    11. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Come on Saka!

      Open Controls
    12. No Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No price changes

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Cheers Rainy!

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Nelson Mandela said it best: "the best price changes are when there are no changes".

        Open Controls
    13. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (45 teams)

      Curent safety score = 56
      Top score = Donald Corrigan with 74

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Congratulations to Donald Trump on being the top scorer.

        Open Controls

