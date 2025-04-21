68
Scout Notes April 21

FPL notes: Slot on Trent, Salah unlucky + Leicester relegated

Finishing off Sunday’s Scout Notes, we run the rule over Leicester City 0-1 Liverpool and Manchester United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) once again caught the headlines.

TRENT IMPACT

Trent Alexander-Arnold climbed off the bench to score the winner at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, relegating Leicester in the process.

It means Arne Slot’s side will be crowned champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Otherwise, a win over Tottenham Hotspur in Blank Gameweek 34 will seal the title.

Conor Bradley (£4.7m) had a mixed afternoon before Alexander-Arnold’s introduction. In the first half, Stephy Mavididi (£5.0m) caused him plenty of problems with his quick feet and pace, but from an attacking perspective, there were moments of real quality, too.

His underlapping runs in particular stood out.

But with Bradley on a yellow card, Trent made his return to action on 70 minutes, with the substitute’s left-footed goal handing Liverpool the victory.  

“I don’t think I deserve any credit for that because if you have Trent on the bench, knowing that Conor [Bradley] probably can’t play 90, I think every manager in the world would have brought Trent in. There are no credits for me over there, but definitely for Trent because he has worked so hard for five-and-a-half weeks – including the medical staff that worked so hard with him to get him back in the squad as soon as he could. That’s why we could use him today for [20] minutes, but I had to use him for 27 because of seven minutes of added time.

“Players with the quality of Trent, you know – you know – these players step up when you most need it. He did that when he came in against Newcastle, he did that in his second-half performance against Paris Saint-Germain, where I was just waiting for him to score a goal until the moment he had to go out with an injury. Now he is back and he has had his moment. All nice, but still one to go.” – Arne Slot

SALAH UNLUCKY

Prior to that, Liverpool had racked up countless chances, with Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) unlucky not to find the net.

Having been denied by the woodwork and bodies on the line, he produced seven shots (see below), including four big chances at the King Power Stadium, the most of any player in Gameweek 33 so far.

Luis Diaz (£7.5m), Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) and substitute Diogo Jota (£7.2m) all should have probably scored, too, with the Colombian taking up the central striker role before the latter’s introduction.

LEICESTER RELEGATED

It’s been a miserable season for Leicester, with Sunday’s defeat condemning them to an immediate return to the Championship.

Remarkably, they’ve now failed to score a goal in their last nine Premier League games at home.

On Sunday, they actually had the ball in the net courtesy of Conor Coady (£4.0m), but it was ruled out for a foul on Alisson Becker (£5.5m).

Mavididi was undoubtedly Leicester’s star man, however, as he started like he left off against Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 32, causing Bradley plenty of problems.

It’s hard to get too excited about any Leicester asset in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) right now, but they do host Southampton and Ipswich Town in the next five Gameweeks, and subsequently sit third on our Season Ticker.

UNITED SLUMP TO DEFEAT/CUNHA ASSIST

It is fair to say that urgency was distinctly lacking from Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Man Utd and Wolves combined for just 1.25 expected goals (xG).

The dramatic extra-time comeback against Lyon in midweek prompted Ruben Amorim to make five changes to his line-up, with 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson (£4.0m) handed his debut and 18-year-old Harry Amass (£4.0m) also named in the starting XI.

Harry Maguire (£4.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) were among those on the bench, with Luke Shaw (£4.9m) rested and missing out altogether.

The youngsters certainly didn’t look out of place, but Rasmus Hojlund (£6.9m) once again failed to arrest his poor run of form, with a hat-trick of missed chances.

Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m), meanwhile, will be wondering how he didn’t come away with an assist, having created three chances.

“If you don’t score goals you don’t win games. We need to score goals. There was a time we didn’t score, but we didn’t create. We have a lot of chances to score, but we didn’t score – that’s the biggest problem for our team.” – Ruben Amorim

As for Wolves, this was their fifth straight victory, and Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) made the difference, drawing the foul for Pablo Sarabia’s (£5.0m) free-kick winner.

The Brazilian, who made his first start since returning from a four-match ban, has now delivered an attacking return in five of his last six appearances, claiming a share of the bonus on each occasion, and faces Leicester City next.

Finally, Dan Bentley (£3.9m) was a late addition to the Wolves team sheet, replacing Jose Sa (£4.4m), who picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Vitor Pereira’s post-match presser unfortunately failed to yield an update, however.

  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Absolutely horrendous couple of week and have fallen 60 points behind in ML since wildcard a couple of weeks ago - couldn't have gone worse! I've managed to keep my TC & BB, we both will FH this week.

    Is it doable? Any tips / advice? I'm thinkin on free hit trying to go for a team with enough punts to maike a difference buy covering the main players too, something like:

    Pope
    TAA / Ait-Nouri / Trippier
    Fernandes / Palmer / Mitoma / Salah
    Isak / Cunha / Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Looks good, I’d wait to see if Wood holds up injury-wise, and Fernandes is not my top choice but I might be stuck with him for a while.

      Open Controls
    2. bazrah99
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      A few punts is definitely the way to go. Was there a reason behind not playing BB considering you used WC recently?

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        yeah my bench boost was looking terrible, part luck part poor picks.

        ederson got injured, gordon not playing, dorgu didn't look like he was going to play. and then burn was the last so i just made the choice to roll the extra transfer, let him play his and hope that i can do it in a few weeks with completely different picks.

        Have 3FT's going into 35 now so will likely play then and TC 36 on someone he doesn't have

        Open Controls
        1. bazrah99
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Well you at least have some options to try to pull the points back. You have the right idea.

          Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Today is the day that FPL became a lifestyle brand.

    https://x.com/FPL__Raptor/status/1914212506429739295

    Next week Hello magazine are doing a four page spread on Jonty's new conservatory.

    Open Controls
  3. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    It’s a bit of an outlier strategy but I have 5FT and could BB in GW34 with this team for a -4 and have 1.7 ITB for using my AM chip.
    What do you think?

    A. Yes
    B. No

    Sels (Verbruggen)
    Kerkez - Ait Nouri - Trippier - Konate (Milenkovic)
    Salah - B.Fernandes - Mbeumo (Bruno G. - Kluivert)
    Cunha - Isak - Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      BB in a BGW!!!

      Great bench for boosting, although you’d play Kluivert over Wissa normally maybe?

      You may not get a better opportunity than this.

      Open Controls
      1. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        It feels like the suffering of watching my rank go up could actually be worth it. I hope!

        Open Controls
      2. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Who would you choose over Wissa? Wood maybe.

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          4 hours ago

          Wissa is a hold from now to the end, but not an ideal entry point this week. He’s in form though. I’d stick with him.

          Open Controls
          1. Powers106
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            I’m buying and dumping Mateta/Marmoush so I have a player so I am flexible on Wissa.

            Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think this could work, should get more points than most teams for a rank boost.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      If you have any MLs that reward getting manager of the week, I'd definitely consider it...

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Not sure why the scout notes failed to mention that Liverpool racked up a whopping NINE big chances yesterday.

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      They’ve let you down a bit here haven’t they mate?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        I need to be signing off the articles before they get published.

        Open Controls
  5. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    RP

    Mateta & Pedro to Cunha & Wissa?

    To give this team:

    Sels
    Konate Livra Cucu Milenkovic
    Salah Palmer Murphy
    Cunha Wissa Isak

    Verbruggen Saka Munoz Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Wissa over Wood? I just did Mateta > Cunha & Pedro is dead-ish now, so yeah, why not?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Wissa is on form and I feel Wood is struggling for form and the goals are spread across the team.

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Yeah, just thinking out loud.

          Open Controls
        2. Powers106
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          I think Wood isn’t quite himself yet, but most of those goals seem to flow through him (at least so far this season it seems).

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Maybe Saka out? Problem is who to get?

            Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Don't forget how defensively sound Forest are. Don't see Brentford scoring, and if so I think only 1 goal

      Open Controls
  6. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    A. Play Minteh (WHU)
    B. Munoz > RAN -4 & bench Minteh

    -4 should be a -2 this week at least.

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not when the player you are subbing is playing.

      Play the attacker, it's a good fixture

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah, didn’t take that into account. Thank you. I’m happy to play him really!

        Open Controls
  7. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by Cunha+Larsen combo? Think Cunha will be a lock in most FH, adding Larsen gives some differential potential?

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Definitely not the worst idea in the world.

      I've got some ground to make up so a differential FH is in order

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      It's what I've been on since Saturday. Depends on if Muniz is fit.

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      2 x Wolves attack is too much for me. Also Strand Larsen seemed to score more points when Cunha wasn't in the team

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I don't hate it.

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Currently on it, JSL first on my bench. Starters are atm Barnes, Murphy*, Salah, Bowen, Iwobi*, Isak and Cunha. Not sure yet who to play or even keep.

      Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on Luis Diaz as a season keeper?

    I'm looking for another midfielder to bring in this week and who I'll keep until the end. The obvious pick is Bowen (already have Salah, Murphy, Mbeumo) but he's a bit unexciting.

    Diaz has a lot of returns but Pool rotation is a bit of a worry since everyone is fit and once they win the league will they keep playing their best XI and pushing?

    Who else is worth considering?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I fear change of formation if they for example want sell Darwin and let him shine. Lesson of the season for me is to stay away from Liv rotation risks. I've been good at burning myself with them.

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Elanga? Rogers? Tonali?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Gibbs White maybe. But I've not been too impressed. Would prefer to not be a Forest player as well because of my setup and plan to FH36.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          I had MGW for about 6 GWs, think I got 1-2 assist max from him. They had decent fixtures as well.

          Open Controls
    3. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Also looking for someone but it feels thin.. Have those three you mentioned, plus Bruno.
      Can't trust Diaz to play every game and soon (lilely) they will have nothing to play for.
      I'm currently considering Palmer, Elanga or Mitoma

      Open Controls
  9. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Got this set up for GW34, already used my ft to go from pedro to cunha after pedro's red which wasnt initial plan.

    Areola
    TAA, estupinian, kerkez, colwill
    Salah, murphy
    Isak, cunha

    Subs/blankers
    Jorgensen, munoz, eze, saka, marmoush, savinho

    Thoughts on anyone worth doing a -4 for or just hope for the best with the above 9 and prep for the BB i still have and 1.7 itb.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Savinho could be on chopping block. Does he even start?

      Open Controls
      1. MrMartini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        He was a hangover from my gw28 wc when he seemed nsiled. Got pts v leicester but nothing since, held due to potential DGW if city progress in Fa cup. Same with palace players but dont fancy them to beat villa in semi now so was looking at binning savinho or eze tbh but not sure if its worth a -4 in GW34 or just wait and do for free later

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'd sell Savinho for Mbeumo for sure.

      Open Controls
  10. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Have 9 players for GW34 and 2FTs and will WC35. Which 1 of the following 3 (Cunha as one of my FT is locked in )

    Sessegnon
    Robinson
    Ait-Nouri

    And would it be worth bringing in a second for a -4 for Konate?

    Context: Having my best season, 5 points behind in mini league, we both are on WC35 but I also still have AM36-38

    Open Controls
  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Any update on Sa yet? He's my only GK and not on FH

    Open Controls
  12. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Anyone considering Bowen on FH? Brighton seem to be leaking goals for fun

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      The West Ham attack seems pretty tepid under Potter.

      Open Controls
  13. abcdef3
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I think I might back against Palmer on freehit. Only problem is who to do that with. Standouts to me are Diaz, Kluivert and Bowen but are they realistically much better?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Diaz or Bowen.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I think they are. Kluivert especially I think would definitely make my FH34 team.

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Why wouldn't you, he's been horrific

      Open Controls
  14. Skout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best Newc Def and Mid on a FH?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trippier due to Schar slight injury concern
      Barnes has the form but him and Murphy are risk of being subbed for Gordon

      Open Controls
  15. Hazardous1221
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    I'm 1.1m rank, debating a really differential Freehit. How mental would I be for going with something like this?

    Pope
    Cucurella, Ait Nouri, Sessegnon
    Diaz, Barnes, Murphy, Iwobi
    Welbeck, Cunha, Strand Larsen

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Absolutely fine. Just don't play Iwobi over Salah.

      Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I think you have to have Salah for LIV's likely PL win at home v TOT. You must have a ton of £ in the bank to afford him too. The team is not particularly different to many seen here, otherwise.

      Open Controls
  16. Bonus magnet
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Please help bench one mid here

    Salah Palmer Murphy Diaz Minteh

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Minteh

      Open Controls
    2. Fintroy
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Palmer - No form, so even if he plays (Big Euro game a few days on) won't get you more than 4 or 5 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Piroe hadn’t scored in his last 20 games for Leeds before today. He scored 4 today in the first half.

        Open Controls
  17. thepancakeman123
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I've got Diaz on my FH bench currently. Would you start him over any of the below?

    Salah Kluivert Barnes Murphy
    Isak Cunha Strand Larsen

    Also, I'm debating backing against Isak he's not been firing recently. Would you be tempted to pick a Welbeck or Jimenez instead?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep Isak.

      Diaz over Strand Larsen.

      Open Controls
  18. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How's this FH team?

    Leno
    TAA, RAN, Kerkez
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Barnes, Murphy
    Isak, Cunha

    Sá / Wood, Robinson, Milenkovic

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m struggling with the Palmer pick, the rest I like

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Understand what you mean, but hope there's a penalty or few against Everton.

        Open Controls
  19. tim_oriordan
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    I've got Diaz and Trent on my bench atm but think I'll want to start them. Who to bench for them?

    Leno
    Ait Nouri Cucurella Sessegnon
    Salah Palmer Murphy Barnes
    Isak Cunha Strand Larsen

    Sanchez Diaz Trent Robinson

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Chelsea lads

      Open Controls
      1. tim_oriordan
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think I'll end up doing that in the end. No one having Palmer on FH is sort of making me want to have him though haha

        Open Controls

