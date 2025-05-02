FPL Gameweek 35 Wildcard: Three drafts to consider

Those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to use will be seriously considering deploying it ahead of Gameweek 35.

In this article, we will assess the advantages of activating it now, then provide a few draft ideas.

Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or the Plan FPL planner!

REASONS TO WILDCARD

There are just four more chances to use it. Teams that dead-ended into Blank Gameweek 34 will be craving players from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, now they’re back in action.

Wildcarding now can prepare squads for Bench Boost or Triple Captain usage in Gameweek 36.

Any recent Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) transfers have already backfired, with the Aston Villa attacker suffering a hamstring injury. If a manager is unlucky enough to have both Rashford and the delicately handled Bukayo Saka (£10.4m), a brand-new midfield might be needed.

REASONS NOT TO WILDCARD

There aren’t too many reasons to keep your Wildcard untouched, but one is that it blocks any Assistant Manager usage. This season’s new chip quickly proved itself to be a very powerful one that should probably take priority.

GAMEWEEK 35 WILDCARD TEAM IDEAS

DRAFT 1: GAMEWEEK 36 BENCH BOOST

On Thursday, it was officially announced that there are no more Blank or Double Gameweeks in this 2024/25 season.

That disappointed some FPL managers who’d been saving their Bench Boost for Double Gameweek 36, but there’ll still be appealing single encounters for Man City, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, facing the relegated trio.

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) has started four successive league matches, so there’s logic towards having him as an exciting differential in Saka and Cole Palmer‘s (£10.5m) second midfielder spot. It feels romantic too, with this being the all-time great’s farewell tour.

Man City teammate Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) should start the Southampton trip, even if Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is back in training.

Forest’s defence has kept the second-most clean sheets (13), making a double-up versus Leicester City feasible.

Meanwhile, another narrative is that Everton’s final two Goodison Park games could bring victories and clean sheets over Ipswich Town and Southampton. Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m) is in.

DRAFT 2: NO OTHER CHIPS