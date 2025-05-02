Haaland’s return from injury: How will it affect Marmoush?

Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is back in team training – and a return to action isn’t too far away.

For the legions of Fantasy managers who own Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), what impact will Haaland’s comeback have on the Egyptian?

We’ve taken a look at Marmoush and Haaland’s stats and output when the two have featured together as well as when it’s been Marmoush alone, in an attempt to determine whether the versatile Egyptian will fare better or worse when City’s no. 9 is back in action.

HAALAND FITNESS LATEST

First, some updates from Pep Guardiola.

It was short and sweet in the broadcast section of Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

The City boss initially said that it was unlikely the Norwegian would feature in Gameweek 34.

“He’s getting better. “I don’t think so.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Erling Haaland will feature on Friday

There were more useful quotes in the embargoed section, however.

“Soon. I think he’s getting better. So, he’s injured for four to six weeks, now he’s between four and five. The injury is not easy, the muscle is a tricky, tricky injury. But he’s making partial training, yesterday almost fully, fully training, he’s getting better. Hopefully in the next games, can be there.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

“Yeah, I think he is going to be able to play before the World Cup. “I’m pretty sure all of them want to play [the FA Cup final]. When you reach the FA Cup final, everyone wants to be involved. But it depends on how they feel, how they recover. Now is a period you have to be certain; it’s not already qualified here, we don’t play for anything, after you can do things. But now it’s a final, every single game is [important]. We’ve been making an incredible effort the last 11 games, unbeaten since Nottingham Forest away, just one draw against United. So, we cannot be distracted for anything else [except for] Wolves, Wolves, and Wolves. “The rest, we have time to think about it and day by day, see in the training sessions, physios, doctors, what they are going to say, we’re going to try to make the right decisions.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

“I need to speak with the doctors and the physios. For example, the last game against Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the FA Cup, he said, ‘I’m not ready’. When he will feel ready, the doctor says, ‘Yeah’…” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

“Yep (while shrugging and shaking head). I’m saying, yesterday training, today we are going to train, and after we’ll talk – like every game – with the doctors. First how does the player feel, and after the doctors as well. I don’t know yet, honestly.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Erling Haaland could be on the bench v Wolves

Haaland and Marmoush: Together in the Premier League so far

Gameweek 23

3-1 win vs Chelsea

Marmoush’s City debut was a promising if ultimately uneventful one, taking up frequently advanced positions – often more so even than Haaland, who scored and assisted in this one – and having a goal disallowed for offside.

The Norwegian led the line as per usual, with the then-newcomer stationed on the left flank.

Haaland Position: Striker 90 minutes, 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 bonus = 12 points 3 shots, 2 shots on target, 1 big chance; 3 chances created, 2 big chances created

Marmoush Position: Left wing / forward 73 minutes = 2 points 2 shots; 1 chance created, 1 big chance created



Gameweek 24

5-1 loss at Arsenal

A day to forget for City, with Haaland’s goal – from his only effort at the Emirates – merely a consolation.

Marmoush, once again stationed to the left of his centre forward but as more of a supporting striker due to Savinho’s (£6.2m) presence wider on the flank, came close to a first attacking return having taken all of City’s corners, but returned home empty-handed once again.

Haaland Position: Striker 90 minutes, 1 goal = 6 points 1 shot, 1 shot on target, 1 big chance

Marmoush Position: Left-attacking midfielder / second striker 71 minutes = 2 points 1 shot; 3 chances created



Gameweek 25

4-0 win vs Newcastle

A solitary assist for Haaland capped an underwhelming performance for the Norwegian in an impressive home win over Newcastle.

Instead, it was Marmoush’s time to shine. And shine he did, capitalising on the Magpies’ high line to score a hat-trick from that increasingly familiar left flank.

The Egyptian also continued to dominate City’s corner-taking duties as well as taking his share of free-kicks.

Haaland Position: Striker 86 minutes, 1 assist = 5 points 2 shots, 1 shot on target, 8 penalty box touches; 2 chances created, 1 big chance created

Marmoush Position: Left wing 75 minutes, 3 goals, 3 bonus = 17 points 4 shots, 3 shots on target, 2 big chances, 5 penalty box touches



Gameweek 27

1-0 win at Spurs

After missing the Gameweek 26 loss to Liverpool (more on that below), Haaland was back on both the teamsheet and the scoresheet to beat Spurs in Gameweek 27, with all three of his attempts being labelled big chances.

There was no such joy for Marmoush, who made it five league starts in a row but blanked for the second straight match (including that aforementioned Gameweek 26 outing).

He took up a more central starting role again here as Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) and Phil Foden (£9.1m) both dropped to the bench, lining up behind – but often pulling alongside – Haaland with Savinho to his right and Jérémy Doku (£6.2m) on the left, yet had a quieter night.

Haaland Position: Striker 90 minutes, 1 goal, 2 bonus = 8 points 3 shots, 3 shots on target, 3 big chances; 1 chance created

Marmoush Position: Attacking midfielder / second striker 73 minutes = 2 points 1 shot; 1 chance created



Gameweek 28

1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest

Things went from bad to worse from an FPL perspective for Marmoush in Gameweek 28, when he was (tactically) benched for the first time in the league in City’s loss to Nottingham Forest.

Haaland blanked here too in his 90-minute run-out, with Marmoush restricted to a brief minute cameo, coming on for right-winger Savinho and registering no attempts on goal or chances created against a stifling Forest backline.

Haaland Position: Striker 90 minutes = 2 points 2 shots, 1 shot in the box; 1 chance created

Marmoush Position: Substitute 26 minutes = 1 point



Gameweek 29

2-2 draw vs Brighton

Both men were finally on the scoresheet in the same match, with Haaland converting an early penalty before Marmoush (temporarily) restored City’s lead with a long-range strike in an end-to-end outing against Brighton – which to date was the last time the two have played together.

Marmoush, again playing as somewhat of a second striker, was City’s top scorer in the match, registering an assist for having won the penalty that Haaland tucked away and earning three bonus points. Not for the first time we saw Guardiola’s marquee January signing playing off Haaland but frequently running beyond him to take up some threateningly advanced positions via his signature darting runs.

Haaland Position: Striker 90 minutes, 1 goal, 1 bonus = 7 points 3 shots, 1 shot on target, 1 big chance, 5 penalty box touches

Marmoush Position: Attacking midfielder / second striker 85 minutes, 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 bonus = 12 points 2 shots, 1 shot on target, 7 penalty box touches; 2 chances created, 2 big chances created



Elsewhere, the duo started a fixture each of City’s Champions League knock-out play-off loss to Real Madrid, with Haaland leading the line in the first leg and Marmoush given the nod for the second leg with his teammate out injured.

Marmoush alone

Aside from an FA Cup fourth-round win over Leyton Orient (in which he registered five shots but failed to score), the first glimpse we got of Marmoush in a Haaland-less City was against Liverpool in Gameweek 26.

We have since seen the former Premier League champions in such a set-up in five straight matches from Gameweek 30-33. Here’s what we’ve observed from those six matches worth of evidence.

Gameweek 26

2-0 loss to Liverpool

Haaland missed out through injury as City were comfortably beaten by eventual Premier League title successors Liverpool, in a match that saw Marmoush lead the line for the first time in Sky Blue in the top flight.

He had a goal ruled out for offside as well as a match-high four shots, but often drifted a little deeper and towards the left flank, with an average position further back than wingers Doku and Savinho.

Marmoush Position: Centre forward 76 minutes = 2 points 4 shots, 2 shots on target; 1 chance created



Gameweek 30

2-0 win vs Leicester

After Haaland’s injury in City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth, Marmoush was back up top for the visit of Leicester and played a more traditional centre forward role in between Doku and Savinho.

He only scored once but was perhaps unlucky not to bag more, having managed a massive nine total shots, five of which were inside the box with three on target.

Marmoush Position: Centre forward 90 minutes, 1 goal, 3 bonus = 9 points 9 shots, 5 shots in the box, 3 shots on target



Gameweek 31

0-0 draw at Manchester United

An all around dull affair of a Manchester derby saw Marmoush named on the left up top alongside Foden, but the versatile Egyptian often dropped deeper with De Bruyne instead operating as something of a false nine in a narrow front three.

Still, Marmoush managed twice as many shots and shots in the box as either of his two attacking teammates but ultimately failed to convert any of those chances.

Marmoush Position: Left forward 90 minutes = 2 points 4 shots, 3 shots on target, 2 shots in the box



Gameweek 32

5-2 win vs Crystal Palace

This was a decent showing for Marmoush but he may be disappointed not to have left with more than his one goal, having been afforded three big chances of his own as well as creating two others.

His average position veered towards the left flank, just shy of the opposition penalty box, with De Bruyne again operating centrally and playing a pivotal role in City’s comeback against a poor Palace side.

Marmoush Position: Left forward / left wing 81 minutes, 1 goal, 1 bonus = 7 points 3 shots, 3 shots on target, 3 big chances, 7 penalty box touches; 2 chances created, 2 big chances created



Double Gameweek 33 (part 1)

2-0 win at Everton

Not the best start to his first Double Gameweek as a City player – and a heavily-backed one at that.

Marmoush started up front but ended up with an average position just ahead of De Bruyne in something of a two-pronged attack, supported by Savinho on the left and Bernardo Silva (£6.1m) on the right.

Despite racking up some decent underlying stats, the afternoon ended in a blank for Marmoush with City’s saviours elsewhere on the day.

Marmoush Position: Left forward 90 minutes = 2 points 3 shots, 3 shots in the box, 1 big chance; 2 chances created



Double Gameweek 33 (part 2)

2-1 win vs Aston Villa

Another blank in another City victory made it a thoroughly disappointing Double Gameweek 33 for Marmoush.

The Egyptian racked up six touches in Villa’s area, and three total shots, but only came close to a return with a late offside goal and a non-assist for City’s opener.

This was the third match in the row that Guardiola had started without his previously in-favour wingers, the Spaniard opting as he did in Gameweek 32 for a narrow front three of James McAtee (£4.6m), De Bruyne and the left-leaning – but positionally most advanced – Marmoush.

Marmoush Position: Left forward 90 minutes = 2 points 3 shots, 2 shots in the box, 6 penalty box touches; 1 chance created, 1 big chance created



Summary: How does Marmoush perform with and without Haaland?

MARMOUSH WITH HAALAND



