Dugout Discussion May 2

Man City v Wolves team news: KDB + Ederson start, Haaland + Foden don’t

193 Comments
Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the Etihad Stadium, where there is some interesting team news for both Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Erling Haaland (£14.8m) makes a much-anticipated return to the hosts’ matchday squad, while captaincy candidates Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) both start.

The latter was an unused substitute in last Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, a victory that Savinho (£6.2m) played most of. However, for the fourth time in five league matches, the Brazilian is named on Man City’s bench. A place where Phil Foden (£9.1m) remains.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ederson (£5.3m) is back from a hip injury that’s kept him sidelined since Gameweek 32.

Opponents Wolves have won six consecutive league outings but are forced into one change. A slight groin strain rules out centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.4m), replaced by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£4.9m).

That means Gameweek 34’s double-digit heroes Matheus Cunha (£7.0m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Jose Sa (£4.4m) all start, as expected.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Kovacic, Gundogan; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Doku; Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Akanji, Lewis, Grealish, Nico, Savinho, Foden, McAtee, Haaland

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, Joao Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Munetsi, Bellegarde; Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Doyle, Djiga, Sarabia, Hwang, Gomes, Guedes, Lima

  1. fusen
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Marmoush really doesn't seem to like this style of City attacking where most of the defenders are just staying around their box. He never quite seems to now how to get into space so relies on waiting for a bit of luck for the ball to fall near him.

    He's tried to make like 3-4 runs when the wolves defensive line has been further out from goal but no one is feeding him the ball, so he starts then stops the run.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can’t get rid before Southampton though, Shirley

  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Went from Ait Nouri hitting the post and shot cleared off the line to conceding. Damn

  3. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    I see a 3-1 coming

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      To who?

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not sure Wolves have three more in them after missing such sitters.

  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    not sure gundo is bringing much to the city team when its like this

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Marmoush has been playing reverse oop ever since city shifted to this formation a few weeks ago. didnt expect so many captaincies

  6. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    It seems this GW the captain choice is probably the most spread in the whole season. Salah, Isak, Mbuemo and Marmoush all over 100% EO

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bowen do me proud lad

    2. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I went against them all and went KDB. Glad he scored but could easily get outscored by some of these others left to play.

      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'm just celebrating the return. Captaining a player in first match in GW is the worst - if they blank can put a dampener on the whole weekend.

    3. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      True. Good observation, I was quite surprised to see that spread. People are surely taking more risks as the season draws to a close.

      1. Eightball
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That and I don't think there is a really obvious captain this week.

    4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I thought Mbuemo(c) is my biggest differential this GW but its double city def Gvardiol and Ruben

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i dont have Salah or Saka on my WC, will bring one in with two games to go, maybe both; we will see. Could go Haaland instead if he starts Southampton.

      BB36 so there is no need for either. (got KDB (not captain).)

  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    After making transfers on FH, can I make more later like with a WC?

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate

  8. Bluejays and Horseplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    4 players over 100% EO in the top 100k. Plus Gvardiol at 98%. Effectively playing with 7. That is absolutely brutal.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      differential returns are absolutely gold

  9. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Missed the deadline. So...

    Palmer, Bruno, Wood ->
    Bowen, Rogers, Haaland -4?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Absolutely not, Wood plays at home to Leicester

  10. La Roja
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    This game needs a goal from Cunha to ruin City cs

