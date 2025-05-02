Man City v Wolves team news: KDB + Ederson start, Haaland + Foden don’t

Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the Etihad Stadium, where there is some interesting team news for both Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Erling Haaland (£14.8m) makes a much-anticipated return to the hosts’ matchday squad, while captaincy candidates Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) both start.
The latter was an unused substitute in last Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, a victory that Savinho (£6.2m) played most of. However, for the fourth time in five league matches, the Brazilian is named on Man City’s bench. A place where Phil Foden (£9.1m) remains.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ederson (£5.3m) is back from a hip injury that’s kept him sidelined since Gameweek 32.
Opponents Wolves have won six consecutive league outings but are forced into one change. A slight groin strain rules out centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.4m), replaced by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£4.9m).
That means Gameweek 34’s double-digit heroes Matheus Cunha (£7.0m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Jose Sa (£4.4m) all start, as expected.
GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Kovacic, Gundogan; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Doku; Marmoush
Subs: Ortega, Akanji, Lewis, Grealish, Nico, Savinho, Foden, McAtee, Haaland
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, Joao Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Munetsi, Bellegarde; Cunha
Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Doyle, Djiga, Sarabia, Hwang, Gomes, Guedes, Lima
Marmoush really doesn't seem to like this style of City attacking where most of the defenders are just staying around their box. He never quite seems to now how to get into space so relies on waiting for a bit of luck for the ball to fall near him.
He's tried to make like 3-4 runs when the wolves defensive line has been further out from goal but no one is feeding him the ball, so he starts then stops the run.