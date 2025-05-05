Saka, Dias, Rashford: FPL price change predictions for May 6

The widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 02:30 BST on Tuesday 6 May…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MAY 6

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Rúben MCI 5.4m 100.7% Very Likely Kiwior ARS 4.8m 98.8% Maybe Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 92.6% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 79.8% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 74.1% Unlikely Rice ARS 6.2m 74.2% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.3m 70.4% Unlikely Wood NFO 7.0m 65.0% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 67.9% Unlikely Konsa AVL 4.4m 63.8% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.4m 60.2% Unlikely O'Brien EVE 4.5m 60.8% Unlikely Burn NEW 4.5m 59.6% Unlikely Livramento NEW 4.6m 57.5% Unlikely Areola WHU 4.2m 56.4% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 55.8% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 52.5% Unlikely Martinelli ARS 6.5m 52.4% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 49.9% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 4.8m 49.0% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 48.8% Unlikely Johnson TOT 6.2m 48.7% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 44.4% Unlikely Welbeck BHA 5.5m 45.1% Unlikely Mac Allister LIV 6.2m 43.8% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 43.3% Unlikely Ndiaye EVE 5.2m 40.7% Unlikely Tonali NEW 5.5m 40.1% Unlikely Bradley LIV 4.7m 39.4% Unlikely Barnes NEW 6.0m 38.3% Unlikely Leno FUL 5.0m 34.7% Unlikely Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.2m 35.1% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 33.3% Unlikely N.Jackson CHE 7.7m 32.4% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.6m 32.4% Unlikely Tielemans AVL 5.5m 29.6% Unlikely Scarlett TOT 4.4m 30.7% Unlikely Cahill BHA 3.9m 30.3% Unlikely N.Semedo WOL 4.5m 27.7% Unlikely Estupiñan BHA 4.9m 27.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Saka ARS 10.4m 103.4% Very Likely M.Asensio AVL 6.2m 102.0% Very Likely Rashford AVL 6.7m 101.1% Very Likely Saliba ARS 6.6m 101.1% Very Likely Savinho MCI 6.2m 101.0% Very Likely Disasi AVL 4.2m 99.8% Likely Muñoz CRY 5.3m 99.9% Likely Gabriel ARS 6.2m 100.1% Very Likely Hill BOU 3.9m 99.6% Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.5% Likely Digne AVL 4.5m 99.4% Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.3% Maybe Quansah LIV 3.9m 99.1% Maybe Esse CRY 4.7m 99.3% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 98.7% Maybe Eze CRY 6.9m 98.7% Maybe C.Miguel NFO 4.1m 98.6% Maybe Endo LIV 4.6m 96.6% Maybe Willock NEW 4.7m 91.5% Unlikely Carvalho BRE 4.5m 90.9% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.1m 81.9% Unlikely Olsen AVL 4.5m 84.5% Unlikely Justin LEI 4.1m 83.8% Unlikely Young EVE 4.3m 80.6% Unlikely Dragusin TOT 4.3m 80.8% Unlikely Raya ARS 5.6m 78.8% Unlikely Matthews CRY 3.9m 80.4% Unlikely Bailey AVL 6.2m 80.6% Unlikely Ings WHU 4.9m 80.0% Unlikely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 78.7% Unlikely Kalajdžić WOL 4.8m 78.9% Unlikely F.Kadıoğlu BHA 4.4m 78.9% Unlikely Dalot MUN 5.0m 77.5% Unlikely Skipp LEI 4.7m 77.8% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.7m 72.6% Unlikely Wood SOU 4.0m 76.5% Unlikely Setford ARS 4.5m 73.3% Unlikely Georginio BHA 5.0m 72.7% Unlikely M.França CRY 4.4m 71.9% Unlikely Pedro Porro TOT 5.3m 70.9% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.