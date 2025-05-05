All Premier League clubs have now contested more than 32 fixtures, so any player closing in on 10 bookings is no longer in danger of picking up a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation:

Above table from the Football Association website

CAN ANY PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER STILL BE SUSPENDED FOR YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION?

It’s not quite the end of the Suspension Tightrope story, although it is for anyone of meaningful interest to FPL managers.

Players reaching 15 yellow cards before the end of the season will get a three-match ban.

The two names below can still reach that figure by Gameweek 38:

In each case, they’d have to be booked in all of their remaining fixtures.

Even then, that suspension wouldn’t be served till 2025/26.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 36?

Leif Davis (£4.2m) and Joao Pedro (£5.5m) continue to serve their three-match bans this weekend.

They were given their marching orders for serious foul play and violent conduct, respectively, in Gameweek 33.

Both players will be available from Gameweek 37.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

No one picked up a new suspension in the Gameweek just gone.

WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 36?

The joint-cheapest player in FPL, Ben Johnson (£3.8m), returns in Gameweek 36.

Johnson served a one-match ban in Gameweek 35 for his dismissal for two bookable offences the previous weekend.



