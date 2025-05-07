93
How ‘The Great and The Good’ did in Gameweek 35

In his latest article, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 35 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

 The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe Lepper and Tom Freeman, Scoutcaster Andy North, Pro Pundits FPL GeneralPrasZophar, FPL Harry and Lateriser, FPL “celebrities” Ben CrellinLuke Williams and FPL Fran, Hall of Famers Fabio BorgesJan KepskiMarkku Olaja and Seb Wassell, plus last year’s mini-league winner Geraint Owen.

“Upon a summer wind, there’s a certain melody. Takes me back to the place that I know. On the beach.”

Motivation seems to be the word around this time of the season, with the distraction of European cup adventures, some FPL legends coming to the end of contracts, and other players just looking to play with their bucket and spade at the beach.

We no longer thirst for that double-up in Arsenal defence, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur players may as well be non-existent and even Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) is no longer considered the perma-captain option.

Instead, the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Brentford and Bournemouth are top of our shopping lists as they have something still to play for and the more nostalgic of us are eyeing up Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) and now Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) as they bid their fond farewells.

In amongst this, the goalscoring cyborg Erling Haaland (£14.8m) made an ominous return to the bench just before City’s trip to Southampton.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How the Great Good Gameweek 35

Just like Kevin De Bruyne on his farewell tour, Mark Sutherns seems keen to show his class on his own testimonial as he top-scored on 70 points.

That is six greens in a row and he finds himself in the top 100,000 for the first time this season. He made a bold Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) captaincy move, took a hit to double up on Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.7m), and supported it all with the solid foundation of a twin City defence.

Jan Kepski continues his late-season renaissance, again helped by the double City defence. There were also some rolls of the dice on Jamie Vardy (£5.3m), Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) and some bloke called Cole Palmer (£10.5m), who is now classed as a differential.

However, all eyes are on the battle for the top as defending champion Ben Crellin has the hot breath of Pras on his neck. I suspect the captaincy picks this week may end up being a deciding factor.

Talking of which, this week saw the captaincy debate become an actual, well, debate with a range of options. Most went Mbeumo, a few more went Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), Mark went Bowen and the FPL Wire lads Lateriser and Zophar were the happiest with De Bruyne.

TEMPLATE

How the Great Good Gameweek 35

All change in the template as the squad reverted to the pre-Free Hit version, with Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) not getting the call to return. He is replaced by Mbeumo.

TRANSFERS

All hail the Messiah, as it was the life of Bryan this week. Mbeumo was the top target; no doubt owners were slightly disappointed with just an assist.

Elsewhere, we had a smattering of mid-range strikers come in with Wissa, Chris Wood (£7.1m) and Vardy. Jan also made the smart signing of the cold-now-hot Palmer.

FINAL SPRINT

A strong finish is essential in FPL world, so we had a quick look at the speed of the run-in from The Great and The Good since Gameweek 30, when we were in the throes of chip season.

The first thing that hits you is that they have all gained significant ground over that time, with an average rank climb of 42%. In fact, poor old Geraint Owen is the only one to drop but he can hardly complain as he has had a strong campaign.

Andy North is the one who has come on the strongest with a move from 747,000 to 181,000. Mark and Ben have not been far behind him.

Perhaps this is a lesson to us all to never give up and that the only rank that counts is your final one.

CONCLUSION

There are only three weeks to go, and the good news is that they look to be fun ones, with shrewd captain picks and differential transfers meaning we can still gain ground in our mini leagues.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now. Remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky

  1. LC1
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Morning all,

    I NEED to win the GW in my ML this week, so would appreciate any suggestions;

    Sa
    Gvardiol RAN Sessegnon
    Mbeumo(TC) KDB Salah Bruno
    Marmoush Wood Isak

    Murphy Livra Kerkez

    2 FT and 0.1 ITB.

    Tempted to do Bruno & Isak to MGW & Wissa?

    Again, I only care about this GW and need to win it, so it doesn't matter about my team for the following weeks.

    Thanks!

    1. RVP 20
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      i like transfer ideas, maybe Elanga over MGW?

      1. LC1
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yeah that is a good shout. Elanga or Schade perhaps.

    2. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Who does your opponent have?! Work out your versus eg RAN vs Saliba and Sess vs Konsa etc. Then you should see your potential to expand.

      I would say Bruno out, yes. Maybe double up on Brentford (Schade) in MID. Lots of eggs that they thump IPS tho.

      1. LC1
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        It's a league with about 50 odd people mate. So can't really base it on other teams

    3. Hocus Pocus
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I like those moves

  2. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Trying to remember if there was much rotation last year in final gw ?

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Certainly in the goalkeepers I think

  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Like the idea of keeping Saka as a differential of sorts
    So Salah >KDB(c) this week - on BB.
    Dunk > Sess for a hit too.

    1. RVP 20
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Saka could be differential, everyone got rid, but he could come handy if Arsenal get kicked out tonight.

      1. Hocus Pocus
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Looks good to me

  4. MC Hammer
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    PSG - Inter is going to be one amazing spectacle; two of the best on-fire teams right now

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Agreed

  5. RVP 20
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hello all, what would you do here? Leading ML by 30 points

    Martinez (Areola)
    Gvardiol Saliba Kerkez (Konsa Livramento)
    Salah KDB Mbeumo Rogers (Sarr)
    Isak Marmoush Wissa

    0.6 ITB, 1 FT

    Any transfer or captain suggestions are welcome!

    1. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      If you're defending the lead, follow the sheep. Team looks G2G with probably KDB(c)

  6. Rhysd007
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Kinda want KDB.

    A) Savinho > KDB & Mateta > Wissa (-4)
    B) Savinho > KDB & Saliba > Any DEF KDB & Salah > Any MID (-4)
    D) Stick without KDB, bench Savinho and play Eze / Mateta etc

    1. RVP 20
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      A if you dont mind a hit
      Transfers are too valuable at this stage to be spending them on defenders

      1. Rhysd007
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Cool ty - hit is only really to enable KDB but yeh agree that losing Saliba for a hit doesn't look as good as others.

    2. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      D

    3. Hocus Pocus
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      A all day

  7. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    It's astounding to me that I have a team that is relatively close to the 'great & the good' template, yet I still manage to have numerous disastrous weeks, like the last one.

    My captaincy choices this year have been poor, and my differentials have almost never hauled. Rethink for next season.

    1. DL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Absolutely. The G&G template this week scored 41 points, and yet every single member of the league apart from one is a fair bit above that. I don't understand how that can be the case.

    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      just now

      For 10 years that I play FPL, I have only once been in top 100k because I am so utterly bad in picking captain, almost every time I pick wrong.
      This is the first year in many that captain was mostly taken out of the equation (at least for me, had Salah as a permacap on like 80% of weeks), and suddenly, OR 5,600 happens..

  8. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Sell salah or barnes for kdb?

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Barnes

      1. Hocus Pocus
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Salah

        1. Rhysd007
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Barlah

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Tough deciding between Wissa and Cunha, Wissa shoots ofc but Cunha with some amazing stats all around, BPS monster.

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Cunha imo

      1. Hocus Pocus
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Cunha is the one

    2. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      0.1 off Cunha.

  10. Tsparkes10
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Save FT or do one of these?

    A) Rogers to KDB (Bench evalinson or Murphy)

    B) Evanilson to Cunha or Wissa

    C) Glasner to Frank/Pep

    1. Hocus Pocus
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Get Cunha

  11. Hocus Pocus
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    What’s the story with Haaland, is anyone taking a punt on him against Southampton this week?

    I’m thinking Isak to Haaland and Salah to Palmer … two differentials if I’m chasing in my mini league that could pay off!

    Thoughts?

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      If you can wait for late team leaks and have a Plan B ready in case he doesn't start, it's not a bad plan.

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yes, also Foden and Doku.
      When Man City beat Ipswich 6-0 earlier, all three started with KdB. I think we may see similar if Pep wants to catch Artetas goal difference

    3. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yeh if you're chasing that sounds like a good differential plan. Tho I would choose Schade over Palmer as form is such a huge factor in the run in to GW38.

      If you already have Mbissa then maybe don't triple up. I just don't trust Cole to deliver as he used to.

    4. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      sounds good if you're chasing

  12. Wheato182
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Armband choice between Mbuemo & De Buryne this week for me. Rival has Mbuemo (and will almost certainly be armbanding) but no De Bruyne.

    Have the itch to armband Kevin but wondering whether to play safe and match his armband? Only in front of him by 23 points so feels like a big decision at this point in the season.

    Any thoughts from the community on this are welcome. Cheers.

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Doubt this decision will cost you 23 points. I’d just go with who you think will score the most and what will be will be.

    2. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      If you're in front, and you care more about this ML than Overall Rank then you should try to copy him.

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      If history is any indicator.
      This season, points Vs bottom three teams:

      Mbuemo ( all 90 minutes)

      Leicester : 2(h) and 14(a)
      Southampton : 14(h) and 19(a)
      Ipswich : 15(h) and ...

      KdB

      Leicester :
      0 minutes (h)
      3 points in 90 minutes (a)

      Ipswich :
      12 points in 60 minutes (a)
      12 points in 90 minutes (h)

      Southampton : 0 minutes (h) and ...

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        So Mbeumo?

      2. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Mbeumo TC it is

      3. mookie
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Wood at home vs bottom 3
        IPS - 9
        SOU - 12
        LEI - ??? (13 away)

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          And Schade (aka "the other Kevin") with the highest individual score, with 23 points home to Leicester (3pts away)

      4. mookie
        • 11 Years
        49 mins ago

        Wissa vs bottom 3:

        IPS - 10(h), ???(a)
        SOU - 8(h), 11(a)
        LEI - 8(h), 8(a)

  13. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Leading by some 60-ish points. Is it okay to risk -4 points to block my rival with his (presumed) KDB(c) transfer? I have a fear of him bringing KDB and him exploding for like 15-18 pointer

    1. Wheato182
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Yeah i'd be tempted to bring him in based on your scenario.

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Also, if I bring him in for a minus, then its also more logic to captain him as well, right?

    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I have in previous seasons and I would do that move in this season as well.

    3. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yep

  14. Pumpkinhead
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which Keeper would you start

    A)Raya (H Ars)
    B)Henderson (A Tot)

    I have Munoz and I’m chasing my ML stm

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      *atm

    2. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      No CS there I don't think, but more likely Henderson imo.

      Raya is Away at LIV btw.

      xPts is A) 3.6 B) 3.4 but I genuinely think Henderson is the shout.

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Agreed. I don’t know what Arsenal will be like after today’s game either so probably more risky to play Raya anyways. Cheers.

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      One of them feels like a 9 pointer.
      Henderson better at saving penalties, if you need a deciding factor.

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Definitely - I’m sure which ever I bench will get the haul. Currently starting Henderson.

  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Sorry for repost but I am VERY stuck

    would you do any of these moves? Yes/no

    a mateta and sarr to wissa and kluivert/semenyo for -4 ?
    b mateta and isak to wissa and cunha for -4 - yes/no?

    1. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Can't you do A) Just Mateta > Wissa and bench Sarr? Who would come on. I don't like the hit this week unless you're bringing in KDB

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        If I bench Sarr I have to play Murphy...I am playing am pep so hoping this could cover the hit... cheers

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Raya
          Milenkovic gvardiol Munoz
          Salah Bowen mbeumo Sarr
          Isak mateta marmoush

          It that helps 🙂

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour ago

            Sarr looks okay

            You could avoid the hit, or take the risk

            .

  16. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    FH38 is actually pretty damn fun.

    Kepa (LEI)
    Saliba (sou) Trippier (EVE) Schar (EVE)
    Saka (sou) Martinelli (sou) Bowen (ips) Semenyo (LEI) Mbeumo (wol)
    Haaland (ful) Isak (EVE)

    If I'm chasing, I could roll the dice on Mbeumo and go for someone really differential. Haaland for GW38 just seems right.

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Havertz may be back for 38 as well

  17. Sho-kun
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I have 4 FT - mini WC. Who to point out for a transfer?

    - De Bruyne
    - Wood
    - Cunha

    Sels/Raya
    Saliba/Gvardiol/Munoz/Livra/Konsa
    Salah/Mbeumo/Rogers/Sarr/Murphy
    Isak/Mateta/Marmoush

  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    GW36 clean sheet odds:

    NFO: 50%
    MCI: 46%
    FUL: 40%
    BRE: 34%
    MUN: 32%
    LIV: 31%
    BHA: 26%
    NEW: 26%
    WOL: 24%
    BOU: 24%
    ARS: 22%
    EVE: 22%
    AVL: 22%
    CPL: 22%
    TOT: 22%
    WHU: 20%
    CHE: 18%
    IPS: 14%
    LEI: 12%
    SOU: 7%

    Source: Oddschecker

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      7% feels kind of high

  19. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Any keepers worth a hit for the run-in?
    Currently have Sels (LEI, whm, CHE) and Raya (liv, NEW, sou)
    I've got BB to play still and at the moment there's no week where both keepers have a good points potential.

    Pickford looks good for this week
    Martinez has best run in I think.

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Sels and Raya are virtually ideal keepers for the run-in, I dont even see the point of transfering any of them.

      I have a lot worse combo than you (Raya, Verbruggen) and didnt even think for a second about spending ft for a keeper, let alone for a hit. Transfers are too valuable at this stage of season to spend them on gk

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just play BB this week.

  20. HODGE
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Elanga Worth a punt?

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Fine for this week but not inspiring for the last 2 GWs.

  21. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    If Haaland is back will Marmoush keep his place?

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Probably, but Pep.......

      Important to remember Marmoush's hatty earlier in the season was while he was playing alongside Haaland.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Was Haaland wearing Crocs?

  22. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol - VVD - Sess
    Salah - Elanga - Bowen - Murphy - Mbuemo
    Isak - Marmoush

    Areola - Trippier - Murillo - Larson

    Looking to do the following for a hit:

    Murphy + Tripper => KDB + Livramento

    (Y) or (N)

  23. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I wouldn't lose Murphy. Newc two home games, motivated.

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Be honest and say you don't have a FT to boot his arse.

    2. Karan14
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gordon can easily start this week.

  24. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Would you try playing Areola or stick with Raya?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Playing with Areola much better than Raya!

    2. Karan14
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Im playing Verb over Raya

    3. Punned It
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I've been contemplating this too. Changed them back and forth at least five times.

        1. Punned It
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Areola's had a few save points lately, Raya hasn't.

            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yeah, maybe at least 3 vs 1 point

        2. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Cheers guys, may as well roll the dice and go Areola

          1. Punned It
              9 mins ago

              You've convinced me of the same.

              1. Punned It
                  8 mins ago

                  Watch now as WestHam play Fab.

                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Would be hilarious

          2. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Will bradley start v ARS?

          3. Lukakus talking
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            2FT, £3.8m in the and planning on playing BB this week.

            Raya - Areola

            Kiwior – Konsa – Gvardiol – Burn - Huijsen

            Rogers – Mbeumo – Salah – Savinho – Sarr

            Mateta – Isak - Marmoush

            Could do Kiwior to Milenkovic and Savinho to KDB, but feels a bit sideways. Anything else worth doing?

            Thanks

            RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/07/ffs-members-cup-results-quarter-final-draw

