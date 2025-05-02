Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead presents his series of The Great and the Good articles, analysing the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe Lepper and Tom Freeman, Scoutcaster Andy North, Pro Pundits FPL General, Pras, Zophar, FPL Harry and Lateriser, FPL “celebrities” Ben Crellin, Luke Williams and FPL Fran, Hall of Famers Fabio Borges, Jan Kepski, Markku Olaja and Seb Wassell, plus last year’s mini-league winner Geraint Owen.

“To Free Hit or not to Free Hit, that is the question…”

It was definitely nobler in the mind to play the Free Hit chip this week, as the template picks went wild and took scores up to triple figures amongst the FPL Community and indeed The Great and The Good.

Suddenly, everyone had Matheus Cunha (£7.0m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.2m), leaving those who tried navigating around this blank in the hope of a Double Gameweek 36 having a Shakespearian tragedy of a week.

So, what about this mysterious Double Gameweek on the horizon? Well, Tottenham Hotspur did their best to get one going. They requested that Aston Villa agree to a rescheduling, although, with 24 hours before the deadline, came confirmation that there’ll be no more doubles.

In other news, Liverpool won the title but have done more than enough celebrating for me to dwell on that any further. It’s caused a few of us to ponder whether Arne Slot will rotate. His previous record says no, but he specifically said yes in Friday’s press conference.

Whereas with Spurs and Manchester United, I think we can expect both of their ‘B’ lineups, making the likes of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) even more enticing.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Gameweek 34 scores were dominated by Free Hits, with Joe Lepper, Andy North, Tom Freeman and Pras hitting centuries. The magic formula was Ait-Nouri, Sessegnon, Kieran Trippier (£5.7m) and, of course, Cunha.

To give you an idea of the disparity in results, these Free Hit users averaged 93 points, as opposed to the others’ typical 59.

Amidst the non-chip gang was some creativity. Mark Sutherns took a minus eight to mitigate the damage and also captained Luiz Diaz (£7.6m), while Seb Wassell played just nine men and gave his armband to Alexander Isak (£9.6m).

TRANSFERS

In terms of transfer activity, it felt a bit like Black Friday for those who didn’t Free Hit. A desperate scramble to grab the key players that could weather the storm. Markku Ojala, Seb and Mark all made four purchases.

Mark was definitely the most successful, with each of his trades grabbing a return. Meanwhile, FPL Fran and Seb will still be muttering about Evanilson‘s (£5.8m) points not coming back, even though his red card was overturned.

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD TEMPLATE

It’s probably best not to pay too much attention to this template, as it’s heavily influenced by the one-week-only chip.

In the closing weeks, expect Mbeumo and maybe a couple of Everton players to turn up.

Pope (44.4%), Sa (38.9%)

Ait-Nouri (77.8%), Trippier (66.7%), Sessegnon (55.6%), Cucurella (44.4%), Williams (38.9%)

Palmer (100%), Salah (94.4%), Luis Diaz (72.2%), Murphy (55.6%), Kluivert (55.6%)

Isak (100%), Cunha (66.7%), Jimenez (50%)

POPULAR PICKS

A look now at those players who have been this season’s most popular picks across The Great and The Good. The table below shows the number of occasions when they’ve turned out for these managers.

Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Isak dominate the popularity, as does Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), who remains the highest-scoring defender in FPL. But will he even be here next season, for us to argue whether he’s worth the £7.5m outlay?

Elsewhere, the top-five presence of Chris Wood (£7.0m) for FPL Harry and Joe Lepper is undoubtedly a contributing factor to their strong seasons, whereas the faith shown in Joao Pedro (£5.5m) by Markku, Fran and Jan has probably been detrimental.

In fact, I still can’t get my head around Dean Henderson (£4.6m) has been Fabio’s most frequent pick.

CONCLUSION

We are in the end game now, so expect lots of talk about potential rotation, plus that dreaded phrase “on the beach”, where professional Premier League footballers seemingly lower their standards ahead of the summer break.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares.

