FPL Gameweek 36 Wildcard: Three drafts to consider

Those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to activate will be seriously considering it for Gameweek 36.

Simply put, there are just three more chances to deploy this very powerful chip. Not taking up the chance to have unlimited Gameweek free transfers would feel like a waste.

Popular players like Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) and Luis Diaz (£7.6m) suddenly can’t be relied upon for starts, while Jean-Philippe Mateta‘s (£7.7m) minutes are questionable on either side of the FA Cup final.

In this article, we will provide a few draft ideas. Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or the PlanFPL planner!

GAMEWEEK 36 WILDCARD TEAM IDEAS

DRAFT 1: TEMPLATE SAFETY

There’s a reason why template picks are highly picked – they’re getting the most points. As disappointing as Alexander Isak (£9.6m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) have looked on recent eye tests, they are still scraping together attacking returns, justifying their long-term elite status.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) all immediately showed why hundreds of thousands bought them for Gameweek 35, sharing two goals and an assist. Although Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) once again flopped, it’s hard to justify ditching a forward in around 90% of top 100k squads when he’s about to visit Southampton. He could be moved on in Gameweek 37, if needed.

Team-mate Josko Gvardiol (£6.4m) will be confident of grabbing a fifth clean sheet in seven matches. The sole defender with more shots on target and expected goals (xG) is Daniel Munoz (£5.2m). Returns have slowed down since his peak period between Gameweeks 21 and 31 but the Crystal Palace wing-back is capable of scoring past anyone – especially Tottenham Hotspur.

This team can’t afford William Saliba (£6.6m), so Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) covers Arsenal’s backline instead. Perhaps ‘template’ isn’t the word for Nathan Collins (£4.6m) but Brentford have promising fixtures and he’s now on nine attacking returns.

Only four defenders have accumulated more big chances (six) than him and, on Monday, Neco Williams‘ (£4.5m) shot forced Nottingham Forest’s equaliser. Joining the Tricky Trees in the chase for Champions League qualification are Aston Villa and Morgan Rogers (£5.7m), in the enviable position of facing two sides distracted by the Europa League.

DRAFT 2: NO SALAH