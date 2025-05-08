85
Pro Pundits May 8

FPL Q&A: When to Triple Captain, Saka to De Bruyne + sell Mateta?

85 Comments
Share

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A ahead of Gameweek 36. Here, topics include the best remaining Triple Captain picks and which of the ‘template’ front three to sell.

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 20% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Triple Captain Bruyne

Q: With only three Gameweeks remaining and no Double Gameweeks scheduled, is a Triple Captain on Kevin De Bruyne in Gameweek 36 a good option? Which other options would you consider?

Q. Will Kevin De Bruyne play/start and smash it?

Triple Captain Bruyne

(via PEP ROULETTE and THE FPL UNITS)

A: Looking at the fixtures for the next three Gameweeks, there are a few Triple Captaincy options that come to mind.

Gameweek 36

Kevin De Bruyne away to Southampton/Bryan Mbeumo away to Ipswich

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) looks like he has a point to prove and has scored two goals since his return to the Manchester City side in Gameweek 31. His role as a false nine rather than the usual deeper position has led to an improvement in shot volume and xG as well. However, could this change if we see Erling Haaland (£14.8m) starting against Southampton? Man City will almost certainly change their system then and what would this mean for De Bruyne? I still think he will start but maybe in a more deeper, creative role with less goal threat? I still think he is potentially the second-best, if not the best, option for the remainder. 

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) has been a flat-track bully, only blanking against Leicester at home in five of his match-ups against the promoted sides. With Leif Davis (£4.2m) still missing, he should profit with Brentford looking to target Ipswich Town’s left flank. With relegation sealed, this could be an open game at Portman Road with goals for both teams. He’s a great option but like we saw last weekend, there can be games where Mbeumo has minimal involvement (0.28 xGI in Gameweek 35) and that worries me a little bit. 

Gameweek 37

Ollie Watkins at home to Tottenham Hotspur/Cole Palmer at home to Manchester United

If the Aston Villa game was originally on Sunday 18 May as previously scheduled, Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) would be the top Triple Captain candidate for me. He’d likely be facing a heavily rotated Spurs side with a potential Europa League final on Wednesday 21 May. However, with the game moved to Friday 16 May, I think Spurs will play a strongish side and look to build rhythm. With their first team playing today and resting on the weekend, it would be an extremely long break if they were rested against Villa as well.

The recent Donyell Malen (£5.3m) sub on has dampened my enthusiasm too, as Watkins looks to be a 70-75 minute man even in Marcus Rashford’s (£6.6m) absence. 

The same would apply to Manchester United, as well. I think they will put out a reasonable side at Stamford Bridge and while Cole Palmer (£10.5m) looked back to his electric best against Liverpool, I still haven’t seen enough recently to trust him with the Triple Captaincy.

Gameweek 38

Bukayo Saka away to Southampton/Evanilson or Justin Kluivert at home to Leicester

Arsenal are knocked out of the UEFA Champions League now and have no reason to rest/rotate players. Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) should start against Southampton in Gameweek 38, a day which traditionally has loads of goals. 

As we saw against Paris Saint-Germain last night, Saka is still getting good quality chances and has penalty-taking duties and set pieces as well. The Saints are likely to be even more open than usual in their last home game and there are plenty of goals in the offing for the Gunners, who will want to end the campaign on a high. They might even need the win to secure second place, depending on how the next few results go. 

With Bournemouth, I think they spread the returns around too much to trust them with the Triple Captaincy. It could be any one of Evanilson (£5.8m), Justin Kluivert (£6.0m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) or Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) hauling on their day. 

I think Saka is potentially more talismanic for Arsenal than De Bruyne is for Man City, which would put him as the top option for me. It’s close, though. As someone with the Triple Captaincy chip in hand, I will be monitoring Pep Guardiola’s press conference and any early team news very closely. If I hear that Haaland is benched, I would be more inclined to Triple Captain the Belgian.

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) isn’t a bad pick for Gameweek 37 or 38 either but it just doesn’t feel right with the way Liverpool might randomly rotate.

Q: Would you do Bukayo Saka to Kevin De Bruyne this week?

Q. Who is a better pick out of Kevin De Bruyne and Bukayo Saka for the final three Gameweeks? Who do I drop out of Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Elanga and Morgan Rogers? I’ve got £5.6m in the bank. 

FPL Gameweek 30 round-up: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 6

(via @alexwaterbaby and P-h-o-e-n-i-x) 

A: I think I prefer De Bruyne over Saka for the last three Gameweeks but I am not sure I would commit a transfer to it now, unless you are set on captaining the Belgian this week. Mbeumo is a perfectly good alternative who could outscore him.

While De Bruyne should play in Gameweek 37, opponents Bournemouth are no pushovers. Fulham away in Gameweek 38 will not be a walkover, either. Saka has Newcastle at home in Arsenal’s final home game of the season and is the standout captaincy option in Gameweek 38. 

From the midfielders mentioned, I would sell Anthony Elanga (£5.4m) for De Bruyne. 

Q: Would you consider selling Alexander Isak to fund Kevin De Bruyne?

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32?

(via @superkaizen07)

A: No player has been afforded more big chances (10) than Alexander Isak (£9.6m) over the last six Gameweeks. A haul is around the corner, Newcastle have two of their remaining three games at home and I would not part ways with the Swedish international. 

Q: With one free transfer, is it worth holding Jean-Philippe Mateta against Spurs (I’ve got no Yoane Wissa v Ipswich) to have an extra free transfer for future Gameweeks (eg to get two Bournemouth players in Gameweek 38). Or is Wissa worth the transfer now for any of the template three forwards?

Q. Is it worth selling Jean-Philippe Mateta for a hit?

FPL notes: Why Mateta got maximum bonus + Merino injury latest

(via DARE TO BISCAN and @Karan_G14)

A: While Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) is a great pick for this week against a leaky Spurs side that should rotate, he is almost a ‘must-sell’ in Gameweek 37. Palace play Wolves that week, a few days after the FA Cup final, so it is highly possible that Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) starts that game. They then end the season away at Anfield, when Liverpool will likely put out a strong team on their last home game.

While I wouldn’t take a hit to ship him, I think the free transfer from Mateta to Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) is still worth it. Brentford have been bullies against the promoted sides and are highly motivated, so there’s no reason not to buy Wissa. 

Q: Which forward to sell from the template front three (Alexander Isak, Omar Marmoush, Jean-Philippe Mateta) if making a forward transfer?

FPL notes: Haaland update, Bobb is back + Villa rotation Triple Captain Bruyne

A: For the reasons mentioned above, I still think I would sell Mateta of the three, unless we get some sort of indication in Pep Guardiola’s press conference about Omar Marmoush’s (£7.6m) minutes being dodgy.

You’ll want to leave this transfer late as Man City are the first kick-off slot close to deadline again, so some early team news might drop. If that’s the case, you would want to sell Marmoush over the Frenchman.

Q: With one free transfer, who is the one player, forsaking all others, that you absolutely positively must have in your team this week?

FPL Gameweek 19 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

(via SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY)

A: As always, we look to the teams playing the promoted sides: Man City, Brentford and Forest. I think all three have excellent options, like De Bruyne, Mbeumo, Wissa, Chris Wood (£7.1m) and Elanga. All are great picks, but I think if we get some sort of news that Haaland is starting, he is the one I would want. 

If this question were six weeks ago, I would have said Wood, but the recent underlying numbers are so poor. 

We discuss these questions and more in the Gameweek 36 pod of The FPL Wire. You can check it out here.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


85 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Overrated Saka the Star flop. Nothing special about him. He does jack sht when it matters most. Just like his manager who keeps blabbing “trust the process”

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Youtube forum called it wants its comment back

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Wonder what it is about Saka (who actually scored) that he doesn't like? Can't quite put my finger on it...

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          He obviously wants him at Bayern Munich ASAP!

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Against Ipswich, he got the back of his foot stood on (which is painful) and then was accused of diving around, cheating, etc etc

          Saka also never gets caught up in controversies. It’s always the same thing, they just don’t have the courage to actually say what they wanna say

          Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      You really have it against arsenal haven't you ??

      Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      look after your mental health

      Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    I have a sneaky suspicion that Saka vs Liverpool is actually just a hold. His returns in big games are pretty good.

    Liverpool have absolutely nothing to play for. Arsenal still do and will be smarting from missing chances vs PSG. I can see Saka doing well in this. Gut feeling is he's a good pick this week and I definitely wouldn't bench him over mediocre mids like Rogers or Sarr etc.

    Thoughts on selling Salah over Saka for KdB this week?

    Open Controls
    1. HODGE
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      My thought is Liverpool go full strength and win 3-1 something like that

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Might just have to pray KDB doesn’t do much damage and keep both Salah and Saka

      Selling Saka now to want him back in 37/38 seems a waste of a transfer. Salah is also a good captain pick next week

      I thought to sell Saka for KDB myself but can’t keep playing triple Palace, that seems like a bigger issue

      Open Controls
  3. HODGE
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions?

    Open Controls
    1. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      2-1

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      There's nothing Slot could've said to motivate his players more than Arteta talking about points in previous seasons.

      Bookies:
      Pool win - 46%
      Draw - 27%
      Arsenal win - 27%

      Open Controls
  4. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Looking to free up funds by shipping Tripper, best 4.6 DEF (also own Sessegnon / VVD / Gvardiol / Murillo):
    a) BRE - Kayode / Collins
    b) BOU - Huijsen
    c) EVE - Mykolenko / O'Brien
    d) Other

    Open Controls
  5. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    A) Marmoush to Cunha/Wood, Pep AM, play Eze in a 3-5-2
    B) Mateta to Cunha/Wood, Frank AM, bench Eze in a 3-4-3

    Pep feels like the best AM for the final 3 games but losing Marmoush before Southampton feels like it could backfire. How much worse do we think Frank AM is?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Maybe we'll know it marmous starts B4 the game ? It would help your decision

      Open Controls
      1. Eightball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I would love for him to be benched. It would make it very very easy for me haha. I'm pretty sure he starts even if Haaland starts though. But it's pep so anything could happen I guess.

        Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A with Cunha

      Open Controls
  6. Tsparkes10
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Save FT?? 4m itb

    Verbruggen
    Neco Murillo Gvardiol
    Salah Murphy Mbuemo Eze
    Isak Evanilson Marmoush
    (Raya, Rogers, Munoz, Saliba)

    AM: Glasner…

    Tempted to swap Glasner but no stand out. Could also get KDB or Cunha

    Open Controls
  7. Salahbrate
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Dunno if I should BB yet? Do you think Diaz will play this round or should I wait till next round where I can sell him?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Wait til Round 12. Ding ding!

      Open Controls
      1. Salahbrate
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        ?

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      What are you expecting from Diaz? Pool should play a stronger team vs Arsenal but a Diaz haul is far from certain.

      Open Controls
  8. simong1
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Play Sarr (tot) or Evanilson (AVL)?

    Open Controls
    1. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Evanilson for me

      Open Controls
  9. Lukakus talking
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    2FT, £3.8m in the and planning on playing BB this week.

    Raya - Areola

    Kiwior – Konsa – Gvardiol – Burn - Huijsen

    Rogers – Mbeumo – Salah – Savinho – Sarr

    Mateta – Isak - Marmoush

    Could do Kiwior to Milenkovic and Savinho to KDB, but feels a bit sideways. Anything else worth doing?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Article has some ideas regarding KDB and Mateta.

      Open Controls
  10. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba Dias Gvardiol
    Salah Murphy Rogers Mbeumo
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Areola Sarr Konsa Munoz

    1FT, AM

    1. Mateta >> Wood (Nuno AM)
    2. Dias >> RAN / Milenkovic (Pep AM)
    3. Marmoush >> Wood (Pep AM)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      1 but with Cunha

      Open Controls
  11. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    TM with a quick shot here

    Open Controls
  12. Salahbrate
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Do you think Diaz will play?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  13. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Wissa or Cunha for the next 3? Looking to fell Mateta on a free...

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Can't decide, tempted by Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yeah feels like it's gonna be one of those decisions that no matter who I choose, it's the wrong one...

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Always my case lol

          Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks mate!

        Open Controls
  14. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Best option here?

    1. Play Trippier
    2. Play Munoz
    3. BB with Trippier/Munoz + Raya, Konsa, Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      How does your BB look like in 37?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Similar but better game for Rogers: Areola/(Trippier or Munoz)/Milenkovic/Rogers

        Open Controls
        1. Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Feels like more upside on your BB for 36. Too many players playing each other in 37.

          In this case, then play Munoz this GW.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Yeah, good point, just on the other hand, Rogers vs TOT seems better than vs bou, that's a tough one

            Open Controls
            1. Bruno Commando
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Yeah probably nothing much in I think. Use it in 38 just for laughs!

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Actually could be laughing with most of my bench being on actual bench 😀

                Open Controls
  15. Hitthewall
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which option?
    A) Rogers -> Elanga and bench Saka
    B) Play Saka and save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    What to do? I've got 1FT + 2.3M ITB. Thinking of bringing in Wissa for Mateta or Marmoush if hes benched or potentially roll one more week on Mateta v spurs?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Williams Munoz
    Salah (C) Mbuemo KDB Rogers
    Mateta Marmoush Isak

    Areola Sarr Livramento Kiwior

    A) Mamoush to Wissa/Watkins
    B) Mateta to Wissa/Watkins
    C) Raya to Sels
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      B. I would consider playing Areola over Raya and Sarr over Rogers.

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B for me or even Roll. Can't sell Marmoush before this fixture.

      Open Controls
  17. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Start 2, they are in my current order…thanks!

    A. Trippier (CHE)
    B. Bruno G. (CHE)
    C. Sessegnon (EVE)
    D. Kluivert (AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      C and D

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree with this

        Open Controls
  18. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Saka to KDB for free still worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends what other transfers you are going to want to do in 37/38. How many free transfers do you have? I suspect you are going to want Saka back in 38.

      Open Controls
  19. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Triple captain on Mbuemo against ipswich?
    Chasing in ML and this could be the week I catch up.

    Or hold and wait till gw 37 on Saka.. seems a risk

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would just use it this week. Who knows what could happen by 37/38.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mbuemo for me - relegation bully

      Open Controls
  20. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Decent article, but on the fence on everything...
    You are a pro-pundit for a reason, nail your colours to the mast!

    Open Controls
  21. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bench Boosting this GW as dont trust waiting till GW38

    Current legit bench is - Fabianski - Murphy Greaves Livramento

    a) Fabianski to Ederson and play BB
    b) Minus 4 (Fabianski to Ederson/Sels and Greaves to Milenkovic/Gvardiol)
    c) Minus (Fabianski to Ederson and Murphy to Schade)

    suggestions welcome as im stuck but feel like i need to punt to make this minus 4 pay off if i do it

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Got to sell Greaves and Fabianski isn't playing. So B. Torn on BB about selling Murphy myself. But in your position the other two take priority I think

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yeah i think i will ave to bite the bullet

        its a tough especially since he has been on good form , may just be overthinking it

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Take the hit to remove non playing GK and 1-2 pointer Greaves

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers 69er

        Open Controls
  22. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Fabianski and Greaves are your issues. Fabianski is a 0 and I reckon Greaves is a 0 or potentially a -1. Not loving your options this week as I reckon you have to take a -4. If you are set on this week I would do B with Ederson and Gvardiol.

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Reply fail to the above question haha.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers buddy

        Open Controls
  23. IPSWICH
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Vardy to outscore them all in last 3 gw's....

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bump

      Open Controls
  24. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Any danger of the press conference times today?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      No perceived danger or harm to the public expected. Nothing to see.... move along.

      Open Controls
  25. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Think I've got to BB as 37 fixtures look even worse and 38 is unpredictable. Thoughts appreciated Only the 1FT

    Raya, Areola
    Gvardiol, Konsa, Munoz, Williams, Livramento
    Salah, Mbeumo, KDB, Sarr, Murphy
    Marmoush, Isak, Mateta

    Thinking Mateta to Wood

    Do I take I just do that or a -4 for Murphy or Sarr to Schade. Or -4 for Wissa and Elanga?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sorry do I just do that or take a -4

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Mateta and Wood feels evenly matched in 36
        Schade in for Sarr for free could pay off, but again it could be close.
        The more I consider my own team options, the more I feel they could be 50-50 backfires

        Open Controls
  26. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Saliba & Asensio to Van den Berg & KDB for -4?

    Open Controls
  27. donbagino
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    1FT, no chips left, 3.0 itb
    Savinho, Rogers, Sarr, Salah, Mbeumo
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    a) Mateta -- Wissa (and bench Savinho) (FT)
    b) Mateta + Savinho --- Wissa + KDB (-4)

    Dunno is it worth a hit for KDB. I'm not able to get him with single transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  28. Riders of Yohan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who scores more:

    A) Rogers

    B) KDB (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looking for the same answer. I would hope...B? Especially if you captain him (otherwise i dont see the point). Also playing weaker opposition

      Open Controls
    2. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm wondering similar.

      If we are looking at only this gameweek then i think KDB, even with a minus 4.

      However have a feeling rogers could haul next week V spurs, and it might not end up being worth it.

      It's a tough one.

      Open Controls
  29. Gohn
      4 mins ago

      Hi! Still have Wildcard and Benchboost. Was thinking to use WC now and BB in 37 or 38. Any help to build the team would be much appreciated

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.