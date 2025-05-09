FPL notes: Sole focus for Arsenal, Chelsea rests, Europa dominance

Another action-packed continental midweek brought disappointment for Arsenal but a three-pronged jubilation for Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, reaching Europa League and Europa Conference League finals.

Let’s unpack all the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points, with domestic fixtures surely affected by these results. One particular forgotten man proved to be a game-changer.

GUNNERS MISFIRE

Arsenal huffed and puffed but ultimately couldn’t get in Paris Saint-Germain’s way. A one-goal first leg deficit doubled on Wednesday night, thanks to a 2-1 loss in the French capital.

There was a glimmer of hope when David Raya‘s (£5.6m) penalty save stopped the Gunners going 2-0 down on the night. Yet, mere minutes later, PSG scored anyway. Both goals were arguably the fault of Thomas Partey (£4.9m), via a risky headed clearance and loss of possession.

His return from suspension saw Mikel Merino (£6.1m) shunted back up front and Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) dropped to the bench. After a full but unproductive run-out for the Spaniard and only a brief cameo for the Belgian, the latter has a solid chance of starting a sixth successive league match. Whether it’s on the wing, while Merino’s physical presence goes against Liverpool’s towering centre-backs, or leading the line, we don’t yet know.

Otherwise, Mikel Arteta kept the same line-up as last week’s first leg, with Ben White (£6.1m) again replacing Jurriën Timber (£5.6m) later. In the 68th minute, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) made his return from injury to replace Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m).

With all four seemingly fit, Arteta could mix his full-backs up in the remaining league matches. That’d make William Saliba (£6.6m) and Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) their safer defenders for selection.

Declan Rice (£6.2m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) and Martin Ødegaard (£8.2m) were all afforded decent early chances, the latter duo calling for some spectacular saves from the outstanding Gianluigi Donnarumma.

SAKA TO START?

Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) forced another fine second-half stop before pulling a goal back, following a deflected Trossard pass. Then, he ballooned a massive chance in front of an open net.

However, with Arsenal not yet guaranteed for next season’s Champions League, one would expect Saka to start their final three matches, ending the understandable but frustrating Europe-focused rotation of recent weeks. It meant the England international produced just six points in five matches. Trossard and Rice are certainly in better form when it comes to recent Premier League attacking returns.

Unfortunately, there were no revealing post-match quotes from Arteta about his approach to these closing encounters.

CRUISE CONTROL FOR CHELSEA

In contrast, Enzo Maresca rang the changes for Chelsea’s Europa Conference League second leg. Just Marc Cucurella (£5.4m) kept his place from last Sunday’s win over Liverpool.

Even then, the left-back was withdrawn at half-time, a moment when the Blues were 5-1 up on aggregate. A hefty first-leg lead over Swedish side Djurgården, combined with an early Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.5m) strike.

The final of this competition isn’t until Wednesday 28 May, three days after Gameweek 38. It allows Maresca to go full-strength when chasing a top-five finish. Chelsea have the same points and goal difference as fourth-placed Newcastle United, who they meet in Gameweek 35’s huge clash at St James’ Park.

On the final day, it’s a trip to fellow contender Nottingham Forest. With Aston Villa in the race too, Maresca’s desire to prioritise domestic fixtures is very understandable.

LEAGUE-FOCUSED ROTATION

It’s why Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m), Noni Madueke (£6.0m), Pedro Neto (£6.1m), Moisés Caicedo (£4.9m), Levi Colwill (£4.4m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) were all unused, remaining on Thursday’s bench. Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) was also given a rest, with Filip Jørgensen (£4.2m) deputising.

Indeed, the only other first-choice name to emerge was Trevoh Chalobah (£4.4m). He replaced a midfield-stationed Reece James (£4.8m) in the 70th minute.

Malo Gusto (£4.9m) began at right-back, but we may see both he and James rotated back out of the side in favour of Caicedo. The Ecuadorian has started on that side of Chelsea’s defence in their last two league matches, with Roméo Lavia (£4.5m) around too.

“We have four more games until the end. Three Premier League games and then the final. Now the most important game for us is Newcastle. We have 20 days to prepare [for] the final and we see game after game. We’re going to choose for every game the best 11.” – Enzo Maresca

Given Chelsea still have plenty to play for domestically, there’s no real risk of youngsters like Tyrique Geroge (£4.5m) or 16-year-old Reggie Walsh – handed his senior debut last night – getting meaningful minutes during the run-in. The only exception would be if they’ve already wrapped up Champions League qualification before Gameweek 38, opting to rotate against Forest before this final.

MOUNT KICKSTARTS A 20-MINUTE MAYHEM

Elsewhere, it looked like things might get a little hairy for Man United. But a 20-minute second-half frenzy keeps the Red Devils unbeaten in this Europa League, thrusting them into their own final.

Ruben Amorim’s side conceded first on the night, with Athletic Club pegging the aggregate score back to 3-1. At that point, home fans will have feared a fate that nearly happened in last month’s quarter-final thriller.

Don’t worry, said Mason Mount (£6.3m). The ex-Chelsea playmaker, often talked up as a potential beneficiary of Amorim’s system but usually plagued with injuries, was introduced after an hour.

He put his name onto the scoresheet with a sublime touch and finish on the turn, assisted by Leny Yoro‘s (£4.3m) charge into the box. Then came a slightly comical second in stoppage time to make it three goals in five days, following his weekend effort at Brentford.

Notably, Mount started that match against the Bees – his first since mid-December. He could therefore be in pole position to do so again versus struggling West Ham United, given Amorim’s commitment to heavy rotation. His firm focus is winning the Europa League.

“I’m so happy for him. He is such a player. He works really hard, he has quality. When you see that kind of guy like Mason working hard every day, eating well, having ice baths, when you have this kind of player you just want to help him. He is perfect for this position as he can be a midfielder, but also runs like a winger so I’m really happy for him.” – Ruben Amorim on Mason Mount

AMAD MINUTES BUT GARNACHO FOUND WANTING

Attacking midfielder Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) continually popped up in threatening positions, as usual, but lacked any sort of clinical finishing. He missed one particularly promising chance before being hooked just after the hour mark.

Nine league starts in a row make the Argentine seem less of a domestic minutes risk than Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m). Still, he’s probably not worth much FPL consideration, despite five attacking returns in the latest eight.

“I’m just worried about the next game, trying to not get any injuries for the final. If we don’t win the final, it means nothing for us. We have to have a full squad [against Tottenham], stay in the game and have a bit of luck and we have to be clinical.” – Ruben Amorim on fitness and rotation

Garnacho was replaced by Amad Diallo (£5.3m), whose Sunday cameo was an earlier-than-expected return from his serious ankle injury. Like Garnacho and Mount, the 22-year-old scored at Brentford. Thursday brought another 30 minutes for him, enough time to assist Rasmus Højlund’s (£6.9m) tap-in.

Amorim’s other substitutions included Casemiro (£4.6m) withdrawn for Kobbie Mainoo (£5.2m), straight after heading home for the second time over these two legs.

“I really like Kobbie Mainoo. Just 10 minutes but everything he did was really good and sometimes you’re on the bench and can change the game. When you have a full squad you can think about the game. Sometimes we’re surviving with people in different positions, but with more options you can change the game and push forwards and these things can help you win games.” – Ruben Amorim

The prime FPL lesson learnt here is that rotation will undoubtedly continue in Gameweek 36. Probably Gameweek 37 as well, though that trip to Chelsea comes five days before the final. Amorim might use it to get his key man back up to speed for the Bilbao showcase.

Of course, whether any FPL managers want to punt on Mount or young forward Chido Obi-Martin (£4.5m) is another matter.

SOLANKE INSPIRES SPURS BUT STILL NO SON

Capping off the trio of Thursday wins was Spurs. They saw off a spirited Bodø/Glimt side within the Arctic Circle, booking their own ticket to an all-English Europa League final.

They were again without Son Heung-min (£9.7m) – who is reportedly nearing a return – while the injured James Maddison (£7.4m) and Lucas Bergvall (£4.4m) are understood to be done for the season.

But Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) shook off a first-leg knock to convert a Cristian Romero (£4.9m) knock-down. Then, Pedro Porro‘s (£5.3m) cross found its way into the net via the frame, making it 5-1 on aggregate.

This was about as strong an XI as Ange Postecoglou could put out, given the aforementioned injuries. Porro and Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) were stationed on either side of Romero and Micky van de Ven (£4.5m). Brennan Johnson (£6.2m) near Solanke, as Richarlison (£6.8m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.8m) were the only names to also start in Gameweek 35.

So, once more, the majority of this line-up won’t begin against Crystal Palace. After all, the Lilywhites have nothing to play for domestically but are within one win of proving that Postecoglou is something of a soothsayer, despite the ridicule he has faced at times.

We should see some runouts for last weekend’s scorer and assister, Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) and Mathys Tel (£5.8m). The latter has three attacking returns in his last five league appearances, posting decent underlying stats at the London Stadium.