Rate My Team May 9

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chips or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you're free to ignore the article's subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics that you'd normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

  Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Haaland to Marmoush?

    Moxon
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Done well to keep Haaland all this time

  g40steve
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Mbeumo, KDB or Wissa Cap?

    Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo

  Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hi Tom.
    Would appreciate your opinion on transfers.
    2 x FT / 23k / 0.2 ITB

    Raya
    N Williams / Munoz / Gvardiol
    Eze / Rogers / Salah / Bowen
    Marmoush / Isak / Mateta

    Areola / Trossard / Kerkez / Kiwior

    1 ) Trossard to Mbeumo & Kerkez to 4.0 DEF enabler
    2 ) Trossard to Mbeumo & Mateta to Evanilson
    3 ) Trossard to Mbeumo & Salah to KDB
    4 ) Trossard to Mbeumo & Eze to Schade
    5 ) Something else

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hey Tom

    What's your view on Haaland, do you think he will start the game at Southampton?

    Best of luck for the final 3 weeks.

    Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Best thing to do is wait for the leak - doubt he starts considering he hasn’t had any minutes but that’s my two cents.

      I’m not Tom

  Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one from A and B?

    1:
    A - Saliba
    B - Schar

    2:
    A - Saka
    B - Murphy
    C - Rogers

    Thinking 1A, 2B

    Ta!

  Pumpkinhead
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you do MGW to KDB for free?

    Tough to lose MGW before a home game against LEI but any other way would mean a -4 to get KDB in.

    Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't sell MGW with Leicester at Home

      Pumpkinhead
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I don’t want to either (held this long) means going without KDB this week.

  Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - little lost with 3 FT, 3.8M ITB and BB leftover.

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Livramento
    Salah, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Isak, Marmoush, Cunha

    (Areola, Murphy, Kerkez, Saliba)

    Cheers.

  Ray Kinsella
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello! I am stacking up for a bench boost this week or next - would you swap Digne or Konsa, for Saliba, Milenkovic, Neco Williams or Sessegnon?!

  Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    G2g?

    Ederson
    Gvardiol RAN Neco
    Salah KdB Mbeumo Elanga
    Wood(C) Cunha Wissa

    Kepa Bowen Kerkez O’Brien

  RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Get Cunha or Wissa?

    Smudger's Dirty Dozen
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If chasing Wissa, if REALLY chasing Cunha

  Smudger's Dirty Dozen
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Raya (Verbrug)
    Gvardiol Munoz Burn (Konsa Cucu)
    Salah Mbeumbo (C) KDB Sarr (Rogers)
    Marmoush Isak Mateta

    A - Roll FT
    B - Mateta to Wissa
    C - Mateta to Cunha
    D - Sarr to Bowen
    E - Sarr to Schade

  Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Bit risqué but hey, thoughts on: Bowen Isak to KDB Watkins for free?

