Home Page Exclusions May 10

Wolves v Brighton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
10thBrighton3552+1LDLWD
13thWolves3541-11WWWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

