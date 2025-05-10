Wolves v Brighton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

WOLVES

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Brighton 35 52 +1 LDLWD 13th Wolves 35 41 -11 WWWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



